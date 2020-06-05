Schools closed abruptly, sports went away, malls shuttered and lunch at our favorite restaurants were things of the past as this community and others around the world had to learn to live differently in the wake of a deadly pandemic that has cost more than 110,000 lives in the United States.
It’s been tough for everyone, but especially children who have a hard time understanding why they weren’t able to gather with friends, play at the playground or visit the local theater.
Children in the Family Promise program are no different. So when this nonprofit that takes in homeless families as they navigate a way back to self-sufficiency had its plans dashed, they took a different route.
Caroline Lamar is executive director for Family Promise of Blount County. In normal times, families in the program would be spending nights on a rotating basis at local churches. Because of COVID-19, churches had to shut their doors and Family Promise had to find places for its families.
They did so by placing them in transitional housing units the program owns.
Summer time, fun time
Then came summer and what to do about camp for these kids. Family Promise has always found places for the children to go, helping pay the expense of summer camps. This year, there aren’t any to be found nearby.
What to do?
Lamar came up with a plan.
“I just came up with this crazy idea — what if we do our own camp?” Lamar said. Her staff immediately got on board.
So this local branch of a national organization is now hosting summer camp for its children two days each week, Tuesdays and Thursdays. A staff member picks up the participants at their housing units for a day that might include strawberry picking, storytelling, building with Legos or learning about gardening before sticking their hands in the dirt.
“We will do some little outings but also day center crafts,” Lamar explained. Family Promise’s day center is at the former Bungalow United Methodist Church. One day in the near future, Zoo Knoxville will bring its programming to the center.
It was this past week that the elementary-age children got the chance to go strawberry picking at Hyde Farms in Greenback. While it might not seem like much of an adventure, these kids were over the moon with excitement.
It can be little things
“You would have thought we had taken them to Disney World,” Lamar said. “They were thrilled and excited to just be outside and doing something with their hands.”
Another popular activity was the churning of homemade ice cream. One of Family Promise’s volunteers was responsible for making that happen. The children then topped their ice cream treats with the strawberries they had picked.
The church rotation has been shut down since mid-March. Lamar said she expects that to continue for another month or so. Despite that, the host churches have continued to be part of this outreach ministry, Lamar said.
“I have been so impressed with the way the churches have really been creative in the ways they have served,” the executive director said. “Even though they can’t physically host us, they have not forgotten us. They have looked at new ways of helping.”
One example of that is providing lunches for the summer campers. A church volunteer decided this would be a way to help since host churches no longer can provide meals for the Family Promise families at their locations. The volunteer brings sandwiches, fruit salads and other treats.
The fact local pools had not yet opened didn’t even deter Lamar and her staff from providing a day of water for the kids. One church purchased a new garden hose and sprinkler. The kids had the best day, Lamar said.
“Churches have also provided beach toys and beach towels,” she said. “Snacks and sun screen and bug spray. We didn’t have any of those things and they just responded. We reached out to the church coordinators and said here is what we need and it was amazing. We got a swimsuit and beach towel for each child.”
Safety is a priority
Because there are only five children who are partaking of this summer camp experience, social distancing hasn’t been an issue. The kids have masks to wear when needed. Lamar said one of their first lessons at camp was on proper hand washing.
And if the physical activity seems like a good thing after being quarantined at home, there have been other plusses, too. Lamar said parents have benefitted from summer camp as well.
“The other thing we started to see the emotional strain on the family as a whole,” she said. “We were really concerned not only with just getting them out for physical activity but also to relieve stress.”
After that first day of camp, one mom told Lamar her kids couldn’t stop talking about the fun they had.
“But you could also see the relief on her face to just have a break,” Lamar said. “To be able to focus on herself for just a minute.”
Some of the parents are even picking up extra hours at work while the camp is in progress.
It has been tough for the church volunteers to not get to interact with these families. It also has been hard on Lamar and her staff. So much of what this program is about is relationships, she said.
Looking back over the past few months, these kids have lost out on a lot, Lamar said. Their “summer staples” like Little League have been altered or temporarily done away with. “We just looked for things that were low-cost or no-cost activities that really give them some fun,” she said. “Like every other child in East Tennessee, they have been holed up in their houses for weeks.”
The pandemic was something that Lamar and the rest of us didn’t see coming. It has forced people to come up with creative ideas, like learning how to garden or bake. It’s a challenge Lamar has embraced.
“I think the camp has fulfilled staff as much as the kids,” she said. “Missing out on those relationships, it has really given us something to look forward to — to be with the kids two days a week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.