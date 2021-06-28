Take Charge of Your Diabetes is a six-week program designed for people with diabetes and caregivers to learn basic skills necessary to self-manage the disease and work with health care professionals. The program will be presented on Mondays, beginning on July 19 and continue on July 26, Aug. 2, Aug. 9, Aug. 16 and Aug. 23 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. each day. Location is Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville.
Presenters will be Blount County Health Department and University of Tennessee Extension. There is no cost to attend.
For more information or to sign up, contact Mary Beth Lima (UT Extension) at 865-982-6430, extension 4 or Will Gates at Blount County Health Department at 865-268-3758, william.gates@tn.gov.
