Through March, April, May and most of June, Blount County was blessed with very few cases of COVID-19, even though we piggy-backed along with the rest of the country in experiencing a substantial degree of business, social and financial impact. We could read about distant urban epicenters and either believe or disbelieve the validity of the reports.
Having a family member and another close acquaintance in a couple of hospitals, one of which was inundated with hundreds of COVID-19 cases generating daily death counts, I did not doubt the basic reality of this respiratory viral plague. Of course, there is plenty of wiggle in the details, but too much focus on those can take our eye off the ball.
We want to find a way to hit this viral ball as far out of our lives as possible, not endlessly argue the details of the exact size and quality of the ball. Cases are now spiking in Blount County.
As I write this article, the last two days saw more new cases than occurred in most of the four months of March through June when so many of us were shutting down and canceling plans.
And my own practice affirms this spike.
I am currently following several cases, one quite serious, another moderate and a few nearly or completely asymptomatic.
Likewise, my church has had several positives, again mostly asymptomatic. On the one hand, its not all bad when a significant number of younger healthy folks get it. With rare but tragic exceptions, most of them do well having mild or no symptoms.
And so, the herd immunity begins to build, though no one is yet certain just how long immunity lasts. But avoiding exposing and infecting older and/or vulnerable folks is still crucial.
It is a brutal lonely disease for those whom it hits hard. So, where do we go from here? We’re hearing it from all quarters, but it’s worth repeating: There is substantial science that masks help. They’re certainly far from 100%, but it only makes sense that they would help.
The typical cloth mask reduces droplet transmission — the droplets that often carry innumerable viruses. Do they stop all viruses or aerosol? Nope. But several circumstances have occurred where an infected person wearing a mask and in the prolonged company of a substantial group didn’t pass it on to any of them.
And a typical mask does not, in any clinically important way, affect oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in the wearer.
But, making a full case for masks here is beyond the scope of this little article. And I certainly share the desire to be rid of them as soon as it truly makes sense. We’re just not there yet.
The 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic killed almost 700 thousand Americans. In proportion to today’s population, that would be like over two million Americans dying in our time.
After a moderate first outbreak of that flu in the Spring of 1918, and a quieting down of it in the summer, a brutal second wave hit in the Fall of 1918. Although the Spanish Flu pandemic lasted a couple of years, the majority of deaths occurred over just three cruel months in that Fall.
This was due to a combination of a mutation in the virus that rendered it far more vicious, as well as very poor quarantining and isolation of disease, partly due to wartime conditions.
What’s more, the virus tended to kill young adults more readily than older ones, turning their stronger immune systems against themselves.
Thankfully, the COVID-19 virus, though it is quite contagious and certainly can be deadly, is not nearly so lethal as the Spanish flu virus.
But, although we all desire to get on with life and work, we want to take those common-sense steps that make it sustainable.
Appropriate isolation and quarantining when necessary, wearing masks when in indoor gatherings, keeping some distance (especially from those who are more vulnerable), and hand-washing can help us to have a semblance of getting back to life without a devastating spike in cases.
To be more precise, it is not so much the spike in cases, but the spike in hospitalizations, ICU admissions, patients being placed on ventilators and death that we want to watch and seek to control. This is a long tactical battle and we all get some battle fatigue.
My hope is that we can keep listening to solid information on what works, understanding that mistakes and misinformation will be made along the way (by others and by us), and trying to employ the best possible strategies as they become more evident.
Discussions among ourselves can help, but fighting and belittling each other is counter-productive. And there might even be a few things to enjoy in the midst of this if we look for them.
We are in this together, and by God’s grace we will get through it together.
In the meantime, let’s keep looking out for each other.
