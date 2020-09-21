Junior homeschooled student Daniel J. Metcalf has an awesome answer to the question of “What did you do over the summer break?”
His project involved hundreds of hours and his love for building blocks and a widely popular action adventure that came out on the big screen decades before he was even born.
The 16-year-old designed an entire Lego set based on one his favorite movies, “The Princess Bride.” Using a graphic design program on his computer, Daniel created five of the main characters — Westley, Buttercup, Inigo Montoya, Vizzini and Fezzik. In addition, the teen made a ROUS, or rodent of unusual size. The ROUS was made using existing Legos. It is one of three main terrors in the fire swamp.
The figures, Daniel explained, are versions of Lego’s default character design that he modified to represent characters from the movie.
But there’s more. Daniel also designed a creation that is essentially representative of the Cliffs of Insanity, the rocky areas where Fezzik fights with the Man in Black, the knoll where Vizzini and The Man in Black have their battle of the wits and the fire swamp. Daniel calls his Lego set Guilder Frontier, where this portion of the movie takes place.
“I worked really hard to fit all of those scenes from the movie into as compact a model as I could in order to make the best possible Lego set for the movie,” Daniel explained.
The completed project was entered on Lego Ideas, where the company will take a look at all submissions before possibly choosing one for production.
As for which came first for this high school student, Legos or “The Princess Bride,” Daniel said he’s been intrigued by the plastic interlocking bricks almost from the start.
“Ever since I could play with Legos I’ve been playing with them,” he said. Before that, he played with Duplo blocks, which are Lego sets for younger toddlers and before that it was something similar.
“The Princess Bride” is beloved by his family, which includes parents Greg and Karen Metcalf; two older brothers, Timothy, 26, and Joshua, 22; and sisters Sarah, 24, and Hannah, 19. Daniel was probably 9 or 10 the first time he saw the movie and he immediately loved its story and characters.
“I was not disappointed,” he said.
So this summer, he sat down at the computer to design his Lego project. The company has a contest called Lego Ideas and encourages fans to come up with their own creative ideas for a set of Legos. Once the ideas are accepted they are featured on the site; it is then up to the creators to get support from the public for their individual projects.
So far, Daniel has received more than 7,200 supporters of his “The Princess Bride” Lego set. Lego asks that in order to be considered for the ultimate prize — your set being produced and sold by Lego — you must get at least 10,000 supporters. His name on Lego Ideas is FSLeinad, which is Daniel backwards and the last letters of his middle and last names.
“I have always thought there should be a Lego set of ‘The Princess Bride,’” Daniel said. ‘I have been considering how I could do it for many years. Then back in March, I started to try to implement it.”
He built the creation in fewer than two weeks and then it was on to the mini figures.
The characters took a little longer, Daniel said, because he lacked experience in graphic design. “I had to figure it out as I went,” he explained.
But after getting the hang of it, the teen was ready to show the world what he had done. It went live May 24 and is gaining support.
Lego has given Daniel a deadline: He has more than 660 days left to reach 10,000 supporters. That sounds like a lot of time, but as Daniel explained, the older a project gets, the less likely it is to get seen.
Other innovators like Daniel also have worked on Lego sets featuring Princess Bride characters, but Daniel said his has received more support than the others. In fact, Mandy Patinkin, who played Inigo Montoya in the movie, threw his support to Daniel’s project after being highly impressed with his work.
“I was absolutely amazed,” Daniel said about Patinkin’s endorsement. “I knew there were a lot of people interested in it, but to have the actual actor who played Inigo Montoya supporting my project and he also loved it, that was really incredible to me.”
Over the course of this endeavor, Daniel has met other Lego set developers and graphics experts who have helped him on this journey. His sister Hannah also helped Daniel with some of the graphics challenges.
“It has been a huge learning experience,” this teen said.
Now he’s working on getting those 10,000 supporters. If he can, Lego will consider making his set and offering it for sale. Daniel said he would get 10 sets of his Princess Bride creation and 1% of net sales. He also would be listed as the design’s creator.
“The biggest thing, though, is the honor to have your own creation be made into an official Lego set,” Daniel said.
One recent encounter on the website let this designer know he is on the right track. A person from Italy viewed his Princess Bride characters and instantly knew which movie it was representing, Daniel said. The movie goes by a different name in Italy.
“They recognized it not by the name but the mini figures and the creation itself,” he said.
The contest, Lego Ideas, has been around since 2008, but Daniel just became eligible to participate due to his age. Lego has three review periods per year to consider new projects. He said the company usually takes two or three of the submitted ideas and turns them into actual Lego sets.
When he isn’t focused on this project, Daniel enjoys activities through his church, being a member of his homeschool Science Bowl team and volunteering with Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont.
There is no limit as to the number of projects one can submit to Lego Ideas. Once he sees where this one takes him, Daniel said he probably will get busy again.
“I might have others in the future,” he said.
Back on Sept. 13 there was a virtual reunion of the cast with a script reading of “The Princess Bride.” Daniel said there is also a board game coming out that is based on the movie. This past summer, the movie came out on Disney+.
“The fact that there is so much excitement about the movie right now probably will make it more likely that my project will be selected for production if it does reach 10,000 supporters,” Daniel said.
