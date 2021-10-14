The individuals and families helped by one of Blount County’s newest nonprofits are not looked upon as simply clients or referrals.
A Place to Stay Executive Director Mary Moreland sees the work she does from a more personal standpoint.
They are neighbors, she explained. “Most of the people we see are from right here in Blount County,” she said, “and need a hand-up not a hand-out.”
A Place to Stay got its start back in July 2019 and achieved 501(c)3 status in July 2020. Sue Wyatt serves as board chair. An office was set up at the Blount County Public Library since that is a place where some of this community’s homeless spend their days. The library also provides free Internet access and other resources.
One of its first major outreaches was a Street Outreach Service Day, which was held on July 18 of this year. It was held in the parking lot of the library and offered services that included showers, washer/dryer, hygiene bags, case management, haircuts, clothing pantry and massages. With it being the first SOS Day, Moreland said she had no idea how many would show up.
“We ended up having 95 neighbors come,” she said. “The most popular services were the haircuts and massages.”
SOS Day will be Saturday
It’s now time for the second SOS Day, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 16 at New Hope Baptist Church in Maryville. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The services to be provided that day will also include the shower, washer/dryer, food pantry, clothes pantry, hot meal and case management, haircuts and massages but also COVID testing and COVID vaccines along with flu shots.
All are provided free of charge and no registration is required. In case of rain, services will be provided inside the church with the exception of the laundry and shower trailers that cannot be taken indoors.
Transportation will be provided from New Midland Plaza, the pavilion behind Blount County Courthouse, the Princess Motel and Alcoa Highway,
These myriad of services will be available thanks to some partnerships A Place to Stay as made in Blount County. The showers and laundry are being brought onsite by Chilhowee Baptist Association. United Way of Blount County has provided grant money for COVID relief. McNabb Center’s A Firm Foundation is working with this new nonprofit to provide its services through case management. McNabb Center is a nonprofit provider of mental health, substance abuse, social and victim services.
In addition, Salvation Army in Blount County will be at the SOS Day on Saturday to provide free meals.
“It has just been a collaborative effort of everyone wanting to help,” Moreland said.
Doug Blair came on board as a volunteer for A Place to Stay months ago. He worked at the first SOS Day and will be there for this second one. He is a member of New Hope Baptist, which came forward and offered it campus as the Oct. 16 SOS site.
New Hope has done outreach for years. The church has a clothing giveaway program every Tuesday and Thursday at its location. A group of dedicated women collect, mend, clean and organize the donated clothes to be given away, Blair said. They have a large trailer that was donated years ago and us it for mobile events.
“We took it to the first SOS event and they wiped it out,” Blair said of those who showed up needing items. Since New Hope is hosting this time, the clothing giveaway will take place inside the church’s basement.
“We used to do the giveaway every quarter,” Blair said. “It has expanded so much it’s taken over the basement of the church.”
New Hope has also started a feeding program each Monday night in Maryville, taking meals to the homeless and hungry.
Serving up hot meals
Capt. Kati Chase leads the Salvation Army in Blount County. She said when she heard about A Place to Stay, she wanted to come alongside and help. She and her volunteers will be there Saturday to provide free meals.
The Salvation Army also does the same thing each Friday, from 11 a.m. to noon at Broadway United Methodist Church in downtown Maryville. A free meal is provided where participants can sit and dine at the church or take food home.
Moreland sees hope each time someone like New Hope of the Salvation Army of McNabb Center or United Way gets involved in solving a crisis. Numerous volunteers have come out to say they are also on board.
“We had 95 neighbors and 75 volunteers at the first SOS,” she said. “People want to help.”
The office for A Place to Stay remains at the BCPL; Moreland said she also has one at Monte Vista Baptist Church. It is staffed each day with the exception of Tuesdays. Most of the neighbors who end up at this nonprofit are referrals from other organizations.
Blair said he was like a lot of people who think the homeless should just get a job; there are certainly lots of businesses that are hiring. But when you stand face-to-face and hear their stories, you realize there is a lot more to who they are and what they need to move forward.
A walk in their shoes
One girl he said he talked with had been raped while walking home from her job. Blair said anyone in her circumstances would shut down. She needs more than being told to just get a job, he said.
The SOS Day is an opportunity to provide basic needs and let those facing hard times there are people who can and want to help, Blair said.
“They just want to know they are not invisible,” this volunteer said. “That someone cares about them. This outreach is a way for us to say, ‘I see you and I know you are there and I am praying for you.’”
While there aren’t hundreds of homeless individuals roaming the streets of downtown Maryville, all of these agencies have worked with many in this community who are living in our parks, living in their cars or begging friends and family to let them sleep on couches. The high cost of rent in this area has gotten worse, Moreland said, and waiting lists for public housing are years long.
Working adults who can’t afford housing — they are our homeless, she said. There are temporary fixes like putting someone up in a hotel for a few nights or getting them into a temporary shelter, but the ultimate goal is a permanent place to stay.
In Blount County’s latest Point-in-Time count of our homeless population, there were 222, representing all age groups, including children. That count is done each January in order for counties to qualify for federal funding. Those helping in the count have maintained over the years there is no way to get an accurate number, and most feel the number reported is too low.
The fair market rent for Blount County back in 2018 was $549 a month for a small apartment, whereas a person working full time year-round at minimum wage could only afford $348 based on standard housing guidelines. Someone making $15 per hour can barely afford a one-bedroom rental in Blount County, which at that time was $694 according to fair market rent data.
Making a difference
As this organization was getting its legs, Moreland said she was hoping to reach 50 neighbors this year. “We have already seen 125,” she said and housed 26 of them through these partnerships.
Chase said she is grateful to be able to work with A Place to Stay and the other organizations so resources can be pooled.
“Housing insecurity is too big of a challenge for any one of us to tackle alone,” she said. “It is going to take all of us coming together.”
