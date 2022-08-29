Nonprofits like Community Food Connection have to get creative to keep up with demand for their goods and services, so food drives at local grocery stores are always welcome events.
Just recently, the Maryville Food City hosted one, asking their customers to buy extra nonperishables for CFC as they also shopped for family. When the weekend was up, local families had donated more than $5,000 and 10,300 pounds of peanut butter, canned beans, rice, boxed macaroni, tuna, sauces and other staples.
The drive restocked shelves, refrigerators and freezers at this nonprofit, Christian ministry. The number of clients being served is a 40% increase from this same time last year. Todd Griffith serves as CFC food drive coordinator.
With grocery prices climbing over recent months, CFC has seen more people in need, said CFC President Diane Kilmer. While the average number of clients had been around 3,000 per month, Kilmer said that number has now climbed to 4,500 per month.
Of that number, 25% are senior adults and 25% are children, two of the most vulnerable populations.
Carolyn Davis said she has noticed the increase in clients, so about a month ago, she and Brenda Lane began talking about hosting a yard sale to benefit CFC; both are volunteers with the organization.
They asked fellow volunteers and anyone else with a propensity to want to help others. The idea quickly took off, with donate items being stored all over town at various homes.
It will all be coming together on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2 and 3 at 958 N. Linden Drive, Alcoa. Davis said they will have everything from furniture, kitchen gadgets, linens and also clothing. The hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All items will be individually priced except clothing.
“It is a hodgepodge,” Davis said. “Anything people want to donate.”
Lane said the bargains will include some china sets and even some party supplied donated by Target. She has been a volunteer for CFC for more than three years.
“She is one of our staples,” Kilmer said. “We wouldn’t run without her.”
It takes 200-plus volunteers to keep the doors open at CFC. It serves clients four days per week at the pantry located in New Midland Plaza in Alcoa. Daytime hours are observed each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Thursday hours were added just months ago, from 5-7 p.m.
Arconic employees and the Spanish Honor Society at Maryville High School have stepped up with volunteer hours on Thursdays. Kilmer said they could use more on that day and also more drivers who can pick up food donations.
Ann Peterson was busy serving clients on Monday morning. She has been volunteering since 2004, at the site each day the doors are open, for years. She now gives one day per week. Lane has taken on the extra hours.
A lot of the food given out by CFC is purchased from Second Harvest Food Bank at greatly reduced prices. CFC does the food drives and also gets what stores call rescue food, Kilmer said. These are items that are still good but are removed from store shelves.
Horn of Plenty, Publix, Food Lion, Walmart, Walgreens, Starbucks and Chick-fil-A all donate these items, Kilmer said. Local farmers donate portions of their harvests. Highland Presbyterian grows a garden and shares its bounty with the food pantry. Fresh squash, tomatoes and cucumbers are appreciated by the CFC clients, the volunteers said.
CFC was founded in 1991 by the Blount County Ecumenical Action Council. It has been housed in five different locations, most recently moving from Whitecrest Drive.
The space occupied at New Midland is 5,000 square feet and is situated between Burkes and Goodwill.
Changes have been implemented over the years. Clients are now permitted to shop for the items they need versus having pre-bagged items given to them. The free food use to be available to clients every two weeks, but that restriction has been lifted, Kilmer said.
There are no income requirements to receive food. Clients are asked the size of their families and how many seniors and children that includes.
As for waste, there is little. Bears at Appalachian Bear Rescue get to partake of any fruits that aren’t taken. Farmers also come get some of the unused items to feed their livestock.
CFC does all it can to help this community and be good stewards of whatever is given to them, these volunteers said.
