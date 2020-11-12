After hosting its first Halloween drive-in event recently, Faith Chapel in Maryville is ready to unveil its first craft fair, set for Saturday, Nov. 14. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church, 2523 Tuckaleechee Pike.
One of the organizers, Maria Graham, said they will have at least 23 vendors selling a wide variety of homemade items. Things that will be great for Thanksgiving and Christmas decor and also gifts, she said. Graham serves as the youth leader at Faith Chapel. Helping her with this event is Janelle Allison, children’s leader.
Wood working, kitchen towels, ornaments, tumblers, vintage merchandise, T-shirts, wreaths, knitted hats, gift tags, pillows and jewelry will be part of this event, Graham said. It will be held outdoors, with booths spaced at least 6 feet apart. Shoppers are strongly advised to wear masks, Graham said.
“They are coming from all over,” she said of the participating vendors.
Signs are posted in many locations in the community in hopes of this being a huge event, Graham said.
In addition to the wide variety of crafts, Faith Chapel will also be serving up a pancake breakfast. For lunch, tamales will be available. The proceeds from the meals will go to the church for repairs and other needs.
Graham said this will likely become an annual event. Admission is free. In case of inclement weather, the craft fair will be moved to Nov. 21. So far, the weather forecast is looking good, she added.
The church hopes to build on this first one and make it even bigger next year, this organizer said.
