The Blount County Ecumenical Action Council will meet via Zoom from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23. City of Alcoa Commissioner Tanya Martin will be the featured speaker. In her presentation -- Words into Action -- Martin will discuss the imperative for church leaders, their congregations, and other civic groups and service organizations to focus on the work to achieve racial justice. Noting that it is time to move beyond words, she plans to highlight steps that individuals and organizations can initiate to build a framework for equality and justice.
Individuals wishing to attend the meeting should email the council secretary at bcecumenicalactioncouncil@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.