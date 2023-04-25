The potato is, indeed, a versatile vegetable.
You can bake it, fry it, slice it, dice it and put it into a casserole.
Salt, pepper, sour cream, cheese and chili make excellent toppings. Add some type of meat and it’s a meal on its own.
Emma Wright and Izaak Potter have taken this one simple food and turned it into the star of their new food truck, The Spiffy Spud, which is making the rounds in East Tennessee, including Maryville, where both grew up. Wright is a 2011 graduate of Maryville High while Potter graduated from Heritage High in 2012.
They put the truck on the road just weeks ago, in February. The menu has been tweaked as customers share their preferences. With 10 signature toppings, Wright said, all ages can find something to love.
Buffalo chicken, cheddar jack, buffalo sauce, ranch and green onions make up the Orange and White option — toppings that can be placed atop fries, baked potato, sweet potato fries or baked sweet potato. The Smoky Mountain option will get you barbecue chicken, bacon, cheddar jack, diced tomatoes and green onions. If pizza toppings are more to your liking, The Spiffy Spud will add pepperoni, mozzarella, peppers and onions along with mushrooms and red sauce to your spud choice.
Chicken Bacon Ranch, Amigo, Greek, Veggie, American, Chili Cheese and the Sweet Tooth — featuring small sweet potato fries, broiled marshmallows, cinnamon and brown sugar — are all ready to be made up on the spot.
Wright said they are more than ready for the beginning of the festival season. She got her culinary and business sense from years working for wedding caterers and also several positions at Clayton. She graduated from the University of Tennessee, earning a master’s in business. Potter has the restaurant experience from his time at Bonefish Grill and other locales. It was after a frustrating day of work that Potter told Wright he was ready to look at other job options. That’s when she suggested they look at food trucks. They have a friend who was operating one.
Once contacted, that friend gave them an opportunity they didn’t see coming — he offered to sell them his food truck. They made the leap.
The sale of the truck, which was called Meatball Madness and More, closed in January, and this couple had a soft opening in Knoxville, in February. They made it official in March with The Spiffy Spud. This is now Potter’s full-time job. Wright has an office job and does the truck’s behind-the-scenes work and assists on weekends.
“It was kind of a collaborative effort,” Wright explained. “I came up with the name, and Izaak came up with the concept. Loaded fries are my favorite. We have 10 different toppings or you can create your own. We did loaded fries because they are good for outdoor eating.”
Food trucks are finding their place at more than just festivals. The Spiffy Spud and others with food vendor permits in Maryville also park at local businesses like Clayton and schools at lunchtime to offer more food options. Wright and Potter are also frequent vendors at a food park in Knoxville. Blount County is in the works to get one at some point.
There has definitely been an uptick in food truck interest over the last five years, Wright said. The Food Network offered “The Great Food Truck Race” series. There is also the appeal to foodies who want to open their own restaurant but don’t have the money for a sit-down brick and mortar business, Wright explained.
“For a lot of us, you dream of opening a restaurant or bar; this is kind of a foray into that,” she said. “I am not saying we will ever open up a restaurant. This is definitely a good way to start opening your own business without spending a million dollars.” Eating trends have also evolved, this food truck owner said. “People don’t need a meat and three anymore. They are open to other kinds of food.”
Couples are also looking at having food trucks at their weddings, Wright said.
And while it might look glamorous to be able to own and operate your own food business on wheels, Wright said that isn’t the case. The small space heats up in a hurry, she said. Being able to produce such a varied menu in that tiny space is also challenging.
“It is a lot of work, but it is super fun,” Wright admitted. They get to work alongside other food trucks at some great events. “Everyone is happy, and you get to eat great food.”
Lots of towns like Maryville are still figuring out the wheres and who’s of the food truck business. Some restaurants might argue there is too much competition for customers. Wright said there will always be restaurants and those occasions for sit-down meals. Food trucks are just another option.
“You can always go to that Maryville restaurant, but you can’t always come to The Spiffy Spud because they are not always here,” she said. “There’s a novelty aspect to it.”
