Tedd Graves and his All Star Band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfeld St., Maryville. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Graves and his country band will play lots of danceable music, including line dances, two-steps, waltzes and cha-chas, he said. They perform once per month at the center.
Tickets are $7 and will be sold at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.