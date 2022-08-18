Maybe friends and family could sense the trepidation in her voice each time Lynn Amason Franklin asked them for a favor — she wanted them to share their stories of salvation as Christians for a project she had in mind.
That project was a book, but Franklin said she knows she didn’t exude confidence in herself or in her abilities to get it done.
“At first I was bashful about it,” she said. “I literally said, ‘I am thinking about maybe kind of writing a book. ... Not real convincing.”
She knew most people hate to write, so that was also a hurdle to get past as she tried to get acquaintances on board. But deep down, Franklin said she knew God was nudging her to accomplish this. Then a revelation came.
“I finally realized God wants me to be bold and say, I am writing a book,” this wife and mom said. “I did get a lot better response from people when I definitely told them I am doing this.”
The result of her efforts is the publication of her first book, “This is My Story: In Their Own Words.” Franklin convinced 114 people from here in Blount County and elsewhere to write down their salvation stories so she could share them with the world. These writers are both young, elderly and in between; some wrote a few sentences while others’ stories cover multiple pages.
Names have been changed to protect the privacy of the writers.
This author moved to Blount County back in 2008 after having lived in Marietta, Georgia for 23 years. She and husband, Roger, chose this area after their daughter decided to attend the University of Tennessee.
After finishing up her master’s degree, Franklin started teaching developmental reading at the Blount County campus of Pellissippi State Community College and then English as a second language at Maryville College. At one point, she was doing both at the same time.
She said she was teaching a writing class back in 2019 when she shared her personal story of wanting to be an author.
“I was just trying to motivate my students,” she said. “I would show them some examples of a narrative I had written. They got all excited when I told them I was was writing a book. That was all I needed, someone to cheer me on.”
That’s when she started with her own family, asking them to share their salvation stories. Franklin said she is not good at asking people for anything, especially when she had to ask more than once. But after she said she got that directive from God to be bold, it got easier.
For instance, a long-time friend agreed to provide her own narrative and then also asked her friends to do the same. Franklin got several stories from members of her church, Maryville First Baptist. She also volunteers at the Pregnancy Resource Center in Maryville, and colleagues there added their stories to the mix.
Each is unique. Some have relayed experiences to include revival meetings, creek baptisms and time spent in vacation Bible school. One contributor recalled attending a Billy Graham Crusade. One person was hitchhiking when the truck driver who picked him up began talking about salvation. A woman from South Sudan talks about her horrific experiences and new-found life in this country. For one woman, it took a stint in jail to jolt her from a life of destruction.
And there are other encounters that are hard to read, like one young woman who was raped by her boyfriend. Suicide, divorce, attempted murder, deceit, drugs, torture — they are part of this real life storytelling that in the end helps strengthen those of faith and gives others something to think about.
Those who chose not to participate would sometimes said yes but then never did produce their contribution. Some outright told Franklin they would not do it. She was OK with the process. In the end, she got what she wanted. The collection of stories are powerful as a single entity. She, of course, has included her own salvation journey.
It begins as Franklin is in the second grade. She said her teacher would always ask them on Mondays, how many of them went to church. Those who did would raise their hands. Franklin said she approached her mom one day and asked why they were no longer attending. Her mom told her they had left their church over a split and hadn’t found another. They soon did.
And while this author knows her book probably won’t change the world, for her, it was all about being obedient to God. She said it seemed Satan did not want her to succeed.
Meg, who is a nurse, went through some excruciating pain and suffering, and no diagnosis was ever made. At one point doctors thought she might have lymphoma or lupus. She lives three hours away from her parents, and Franklin said there were times she would go stay for six weeks with her daughter, going to appointments and keeping house.
“Satan knows he can hurt you more through the suffering of your child,” she said. “I really do think he didn’t want this book written.”
Meg is doing much better but still has recurring bouts.
“This is My Story” was three years in the making, and some who contributed their stories have passed away. There are poems, favorite Bible verses and songs mixed in with the salvation stories. Franklin didn’t put a word limit on what could be submitted.
Franklin toyed with different titles. The one she chose is the name of a gospel hymn, one of her favorites.
At first, she was working with Westbow Press to do the self-publishing her book, but editors wanted to censor the stories. Franklin said she was told she couldn’t put stories of rape and abuse in it. She was told the words “nut” and “crazy” were not allowed either. In the end, she decided to publish through Amazon.
As the caretaker of people’s stories, this author said she didn’t want to leave out important and relevant details to satisfy those with no real connection. She is happy with the outcome.
“I have been very honored by the trust people have shown me,” she said.
