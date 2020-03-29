Due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and the extraordinary circumstances it is causing across the state and nation, Tennessee Extension offices are temporarily closed to public access to help protect the health and safety of the employees and the communities they serve.
UT Extension operates offices in all 95 Tennessee counties. Fifty of those county offices are jointly staffed in cooperation with Tennessee State University.
Additional facilities including regional offices, 4-H Centers, Lone Oaks Farm, the Center for Profitable Agriculture, and the Soil Plant and Pest Center will also be closed to public access.
Staff has been instructed to follow social distancing guidelines, continue their work and be available by phone or email during work hours. Clients seeking services should continue to contact their local offices by phone or email. Phone numbers and addresses can be found online at the UT Extension website: utextension.tennessee.edu/office-locations-departments-centers. Numbers can also be found through local county government listings and websites.
