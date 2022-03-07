Tennessee Mountain Writers will celebrate its 33rd annual conference with the theme, “Let the Words Flow,” Thursday through Saturday, April 7-9, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Oak Ridge. The conference will encompass workshops, writing contests, networking, manuscript evaluations, publishers, editors, book signings, a bookstore, vendors and more.
Lisa Coffman will lead the poetry sessions and will be the keynote speaker at the awards banquet, the concluding event of the conference. Coffman grew up in East Tennessee and currently lives on California’s Central Coast. She has studied and worked in intensely different environments, all of which feed her writing–New York City, Philadelphia and Bonn, Germany; the remote high desert of Deep Springs Valley; and the abandoned coal mining town of Glenmary, Tennessee.
Denton Loving will lead the fiction sessions and the general gession. Loving lives on a farm near the historic Cumberland Gap where Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia come together. He is the author of the poetry collections Crimes Against Birds (Main Street Rag) and Tamp (forthcoming from Mercer University Press).
Shawna Kay Rodenberg will lead the nonfiction sessions. Rodenberg is the author of Kin, out now from Bloomsbury. She holds an MFA from the Bennington Writing Seminars, and her reviews and essays have appeared in Consequence, Salon, The Village Voice and Elle.
Courtney Stevens will lead the sessions on Writing for Young People. Stevens grew up in the knockabout town of Bandana, Kentucky. She is a former adjunct professor, youth minister, Olympic torchbearer and bookseller at Parnassus Books in Nashville. These days she writes coming-of-truth fiction and is the community outreach manager for Warren County Public Library in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She has a pet whale named Herman, a bandsaw named Rex, and a tiny fleet of novels with her name on the spine. More importantly, she is in search of the perfect biscuit recipe and a kind way to get the children who live in her house to pick up after themselves.
Specialty sessions will be conducted by Sue Weaver Dunlap, Building a Writing Community; Thomas Alan Holmes, Flash Fiction; Karen E. Reynolds, Songwriting; Pamela Schoenewaldt, Historical Research; and Terry Shaw, Tightening Your Writing.
Conference sessions will be held from 9 a.m. through 5:15 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. through 3:15 p.m. Saturday, followed by the banquet on Saturday evening at 6:30.
Additional information and a conference registration form can be found on the Tennessee Mountain Writers website, www.tmwi.org.
