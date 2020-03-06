Tennessee Mountain Writers will celebrate its 32nd annual conference with the theme “Use Your Words” on Thursday through Saturday, April 2-4 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Oak Ridge. The conference will encompass workshops, writing contests, networking, manuscript evaluations, publishers, editors, book signings, a bookstore, vendors and more.
Joseph Bathanti will lead the Poetry workshop and will be the keynote speaker at the awards banquet, the concluding event of the conference. Bathanti is former Poet Laureate of North Carolina (2012-14) and the recipient of the 2016 North Carolina Award for Literature. He is the author of 10 books of poetry, including “This Metal” (nominated for the National Book Award), “Restoring Sacred Art” (winner of the 2010 Roanoke Chowan Prize), “Concertina” (winner of the 2014 Roanoke Chowan Prize) and “The 13th Sunday after Pentecost,” released by LSU Press in 2016. He is also the author of two novels and a book of personal essays.
Karen Salyer MccElmurray will lead the fiction workshop and the General Session. McElmurray’s “Surrendered Child: A Birth Mother’s Journey” was an AWP Award winner. Her novels are “The Motel of the Stars,” “Strange Birds in the Tree of Heaven” and “Wanting Radiance” (to be released in April 2020 by University Press of Kentucky).
Kim Trevathan will lead the Nonfiction workshop. Trevathan has taught fiction, creative nonfiction and journalism at Maryville College for nearly 20 years. He is the author of “Paddling the Tennessee River: A Voyage on Easy Water” (2001), “Coldhearted River: A Canoe Odyssey down the Cumberland” (2006) and “Liminal Zones: Where Lakes End and Rivers Begin” (2013), all published by the University of Tennessee Press. His outdoor columns have appeared in the Daily Times, MetroPulse (Knoxville), and the Knoxville Mercury.
Tracy Barrett will lead the Writing for Young People workshop.
Barrett has written more than 20 books for children and young adults, including nonfiction as well as historical fiction, mysteries, fantasy, time travel, myth and fairy-tale retellings and contemporary realistic novels. She won the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators Work-in-Progress Grant in 2005 and was awarded a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to study medieval women writers.
She majored in Classics and earned a Ph.D. in Medieval Italian. She taught Italian and other subjects at Vanderbilt University for almost thirty years.
Specialty sessions will be conducted by Jennie Ivey, Inspirational Writing; Cathy Kodra, Editing:13 Practical Tools; Stellasue Lee, Journaling: Saying the Unsayable; Rita Reali, Character Development; and Steven Womack, Self-Publishing.
The conference, which is funded in part under an agreement with the Tennessee Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, will kick off with a 6 p.m. reception on Thursday, April 2.
Conference sessions will be held from 9 a.m. through 5:15 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. through 3:15 p.m. Saturday, followed by the banquet on Saturday evening. The Writer’s Block, a bookstore featuring works published by workshop leaders and conference participants, will be open all day Friday and on Saturday morning.
Tennessee Mountain Writers is a non-profit, non-political organization that promotes Tennessee literary arts and supports the work of Tennessee writers. Membership is open to all writers, regardless of geographic location. Additional information and a conference registration form can be found on the Tennessee Mountain Writers’ web site, www.tmwi.org.
