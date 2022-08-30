On Saturday, Sept. 24, author Jeremy Jones will lead a nonfiction workshop presented by Tennessee Mountain Writers. It will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge.
Jones is the author of "Bearwallow: A Personal History of a Mountain Homeland," which was named the 2014 Appalachian Book of the Year in nonfiction and was awarded gold in the 2015 Independent Publisher Book of the Year Awards. His essays appear in Garden & Gun, Oxford American, Brevity, and The Iowa Review, among others. Jones co-edits the book series "In Place," from WVU Press. He serves as associate professor of English Studies at Western Carolina University, where he also directs the annual Spring Literary Festival.
The workshop will discuss the crafting of memories onto the page — how to create immediacy, when to add reflection, how to craft scenes — as well as talk through the many ethical considerations presented when the ever-faulty memory is involved. The focus will be on how to grow your nonfiction into what it aims to be: something artful and yours.
Registration fee is $85. Participants will be limited to 20. Registration deadline is Sept. 17. For a registration form or additional information, see the Tennessee Mountain Writers website, http://www.tmwi.org, or contact Sue Richardson Orr at theorrs@usit.net.
