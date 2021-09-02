"Making Memoirs Our of Mountains” will be the theme of the Zoom workshop presented by Tennessee Mountain Writers on Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Leader Wendy Dinwiddie is an Appalachian writer, editor and educator. Her work has appeared in Ploughshares, Mississippi Review, Bat City Review and elsewhere. She is a graduate of the Master of Fine Arts program at the University of Alabama, where she served as the managing editor of the Black Warrior Review.
Participants in the workshop will spend time sprinting through a series of nonfiction prompts geared toward developing a mountain of ideas to work on over the holiday season. This workshop is for beginning writers, writers with projects in progress and poets.
Registration fee is $30, and the deadline is Sept. 17. Zoom access will be made available after registration. Participants will be limited to 30. For a registration form or additional information, see the Tennessee Mountain Writers website, www.tmwi.org, or contact Sue Richardson Orr at theorrs@usit.net.
