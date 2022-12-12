Concurrent writing workshops in poetry and fiction are scheduled for January Jumpstart XXIII, Jan. 14-15, 2023, at the Comfort Inn in Oak Ridge. Registration begins at 8:30 on Saturday, with the workshops beginning at 9 a.m. and running through 4:30 p.m. Lunch is from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The Sunday workshops are from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Poetry leader Jeff Hardin is the author of seven collections of poetry, most recently “Watermark,” “A Clearing Space in the Middle of Being”and “No Other Kind of World.” His work has been honored with the Nicholas Roerich Prize, the Donald Justice Prize and the X.J. Kennedy Prize from Texas Review Press. Almost a thousand of his poems have appeared in such journals as The Southern Review, Hudson Review, The Laurel Review, North American Review, Zone 3, Poetry Northwest, Grist, Southern Poetry Review and many others. He is professor of English at Columbia State Community College. Fiction leader Susan Gregg Gilmore started her writing career as a reporter for the University of Virginia’s award-winning newspaper, The Cavalier Daily. She continued her education at the University of Texas at Austin, where she received her Master of Arts in American Studies. Later, Gilmore wrote for newspapers including the Los Angeles Times, The Christian Science Monitor and the Chattanooga Times Free Press. She has written four novels, including “Looking for Salvation at the Dairy Queen,” “The Improper Life of Bezellia Grove” and “The Funeral Dress.”
Participation in January Jumpstart XXIII will be limited to 20 registrants per workshop. Deadline for registering is Dec. 30. Coffee and tea before the morning sessions and lunch on Saturday are included in the registration fee of $150. To register see the Tennessee Mountain Writers website, www.tmwi.org. Tennessee Mountain Writers is a nonprofit, nonpolitical organization that promotes Tennessee literary arts and supports the work of Tennessee writers.
This project is funded in part under an agreement with the Tennessee Arts Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.