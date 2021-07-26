The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians have partnered with Tennessee Smokies to host Girl Scouts Game Night on Sunday, Aug. 1.
The Tennessee Smokies will play the Chattanooga Lookouts at 2 p.m. at Smokies Stadium at 3540 Line Drive in Kodak. Current and former Girl Scouts, families, friends, supporters and the community are invited to attend to cheer on the home team — and celebrate local Girl Scouts.
“Summer and baseball just go together,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “Girl Scouts and community are just as synonymous, and we love having the opportunity to interact with fans and showcase how our young women are bettering East Tennessee.”
At the Smokies game, local Girl Scouts will be on-site with information about joining or supporting Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. The top cookie entrepreneurs and Gold Award winners in attendance, as applicable, will be recognized. Girl Scouts also will be handing out boxes of cookies to fans and attendees at the conclusion of the game.
Girl Scouts also will sponsor a between-inning contest and a post-game running of the bases for kids in attendance.
Discounted tickets are available to Girl Scout members and supporters, with a portion of ticket sales benefitting Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. To purchase these tickets, contact your troop leader or call 800-474-1912. For details and updates, visit the Girl Scout Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GirlScoutCSA.
For more information about Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians, visit girlscoutcsa.org.
