The Tennessee Stage Company holds auditions for the 2022 Shakespeare Season from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, Sunday, March 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 620 State Street, Knoxville.
Auditionees are requested to prepare two contrasting monologues, at least one classical, of no more than one minute each. Please bring two copies of a resume and a standard theatrical headshot. All auditions are by appointment only. For appointments please contact the Tennessee Stage Company by calling 865-546-4280 or by email at TennesseeStage@comcast.net.
The two shows to be performed this summer are "As You Like It" and "Measure For Measure." The season opens of July 21 and rehearsals will begin in mid June.
