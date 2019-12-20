Tennessee Stage Company will hold auditions for the Tennessee Stage New Play Festival on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 from 7– 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 7– 9 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 620 State Street in downtown Knoxville.
The New Play Festival will consist of two fully staged world premiere presentations of "Raft" by Harrison Young and Carolyn Thomas as well as "Amazing Graces" by Lea McMahan: staged readings of "A House For Mandy" by Robert Allen and "A Graveyard In Madrid" by Paul Leeper. The plays to be read are: "Goodbye Cruel World" by John Babcock and Lee Westby, "Christmas Reunion" by Dennis Duff and "X’s And O’s" by Taylor James Foster. Over 30 roles are available for a wide variety of ages and types.
Dates for the New Play Festival begin with table readings in early February and the final performances will conclude in late March. Auditions will consist of cold readings. No appointments are necessary.
For further information please contact the Tennessee Stage Company at 546-4280.
