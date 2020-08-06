The Tennessee Vietnam War Roundtable will hold its monthly meeting (via Zoom) at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. Featured guest will be Aubrey Moncrief.
The URL needed to join the Zoom meeting: https://tennessee.zoom.us/j/99528787603
Moncrief served in 1968, during the Tet Offensive, with the 22nd Medical Group and the 5th Special Forces, part of a Green Beret team. He was trained as an operating room technician. He has many interesting stories to tell about his experiences as a medic in Vietnam. He is one of the veterans who will be included in volume 2 of "Vietnam Voices."
You don't have to be a veteran or a Tennessean to join the Tennessee Vietnam War Roundtable. You just need to be interested in what happened in Vietnam and in America's involvement there in the 1960s and 1970s.
The Tennessee Vietnam War Roundtable is a part of the "Vietnam Voices" project of the Blount County Public Library.
TVWR conducts periodic online meetings (via the Zoom conferencing software) that feature short presentations by knowledgeable speakers about the U.S. involvement in Vietnam from 1965 to 1975. These presentations are open to anyone who is interested in learning about the Vietnam War, and there is no charge for participating.
A major focus of this program is hearing from people who served in-country in the U.S. armed forces during that period. TVWR is not limited to this focus, however.
The "Vietnam Voices" project of the Blount County Public Library is an audio archive of interviews with Vietnam War veterans. In addition to the audio archive, the project to date has published one volume of these interviews that is available for sale in the library and on Amazon (https://bit.ly/vietnamvoices1).
