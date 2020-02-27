Rosie and Andra Shufford are a team in marriage but can now add business owners to their list of accomplishments, too.
These two have opened Shufford Printing LLC in Alcoa, where they do custom printing on T-shirts, sweaters, hoodies, joggers and more. They signed the lease back in December and just opened last month, at 343 Sanderson St., Alcoa.
It was a giant leap of faith, this couple said. Andra said his passion has always been in fashion, so he convinced Rosie to join him in this endeavor. She quit her job and so did he, back in 2019 as they geared up to start the shop. Rosie worked for the University of Tennessee Medical Center, while Andra was employed by Reinhart in Louisville.
Their main business is T-shirts, Rosie said. They are looking to provide shirts for church youth groups, sports teams, bike clubs, memorials, car clubs, business events and family reunions, Rosie said. “We want all of that.”
Just recently, this new business provided T-shirts for Project Hope, a gardening program for students that was started by Logan Hill. The group is in its third year. Project Hope only needed 10 shirts this time. Shufford Printing can also do larger orders.
If someone wants tote bags, these two said they can give it a try. They simply test products for themselves to perfect the process before adding to their line of products.
An employee at Shufford Printing who specializes in graphic designs can take ideas and create the perfect team logos, Andra said.
The location is convenient, just off Cusick Street and near plenty of other retail shops. The sign has been placed out front, visible from the road. The Shuffords said they welcome people to stop in, take a look around and learn more about their new endeavor.
This new business also has its own line of clothing, called Grab tha Bag. It’s logo is on shirts, shoes and even leggings. It’s been a process, Rosie said, of getting everything ready to open. Now that they have accomplished that, the next step is to get the word out to the public.
“We are just trying to get ourselves established and let everyone know we are going to be here,” she said.
To help do that, Shufford Printing is on Facebook and also Instagram.
The best part, these two business owners said, is getting to be the boss, set work hours and be part of the community. Rosie said she loves the whole process of printing.
It has taken some getting used to, making all the decisions and handling everything themselves, they admit. Rosie said she has worked since she was 15. Both said they are definitely used to working hard. Being her own boss is a nice change, Rosie said.
Andra has been in this community for a couple of years; Rosie, for more than 20. She has a son who is a student at Alcoa High School. Andra is originally from Detroit. Family members have worked in fashion, and Andra said his interest has always been there.
It has been great that friends have embraced this idea and offered their encouargement as these two launch thier business, Andra said. He said there really hasn’t been anything hard about getting started.
“I honesly can’t think of any hard parts to this,” he said. “Just doing it is kind of scary. Just going day by day with it. I don’t think there are hard parts.”
Being a strong member of the community is a goal for 2020, Andra said, and introducing Blount County to his newly opened business.
“This was a big decision,” Andra said, and one they are both glad they made.
