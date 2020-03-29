It started on a hill by his grandparent’s boat sale shop. Michael Alexi spent some time in the grass sketching the cars that drove in and out of the parking lot.
Eventually, he didn’t need to copy a model. He learned how to transport an image from his mind to a piece of paper.
“I don’t even have to look at a car. I can draw any car that’s around,” Alexi said.
In his earlier years, say about four decades ago, Alexi used brushes and paint to express his creativity. He set up a workshop in his grandmother’s basement.
The house burned down. His grandmother was stuck inside. Afterwards, Alexi set his paintbrushes down, moved to California and picked up a sketch pad.
A year and a half ago he found The Golden Age 1942 comic bookstore on the hilly corner of Court and High streets in Maryville. The property’s concrete retaining wall displays a comic mural stretching from one end to the other.
The first time Alexi noticed the painted superheroes, he was riding his bike nearby. It wasn’t until he smelled hot dogs one day coming from the topside of the wall that he noticed there was a business above it.
Alexi has a way about life. He rides his bike everywhere, doesn’t own a communications device and sketches with a ball-point pen and paper.
“In school, instead of taking notes and stuff when you’re supposed to, I would sit back there and draw spaceships and monsters,” Alexi said.
After living in California for a while, he moved to Knoxville with his brother, who once passed off Alexi’s sketches in grade school as his own to make a profit. Whether righteous pay was given or not, the model worked: a businessman and an artist.
“Most of what I do is sit around and sketch all the time,” Alexi said.
Making a connection
After following the smell to the top of the hill, Alexi found the building owner, David Laney, grilling hot dogs at the store front. A relationship clicked between the two. After spending some time as a volunteer, Alexi became a commissioned artist for the comic bookstore.
His first artful addition was the store logo Wonder Woman. He painted her by the front-door sitting area with his own spin on her illustration style and the store name over her thighs.
Then, Alexi got the opportunity to do what he does best: create a character no one had ever seen before. He painted a bar scene with a busty green winch — a request from the employees — on a wall in the kitchenette/Dungeons and Dragons gameplay area.
The scene came entirely from a vision in his head, down to the labels on the glass jars. Some of them feature familiar names to the employees, like the owner’s jar of “Dave’s Tennessee Cough Syrup.”
“(The store has) got his creative DNA all over the place,” a fellow artist and employee Troy Lowe said.
After a few more additions around the store, Alexi got assigned the biggest project he has ever worked on: the comic character mural. It consists of seven large panels filled from classic characters to the ones on the big screen today. At present, it is being worked on in the old broadcast room. This building was home to a local radio station for many years. Once completed, the mural will hang in the comic book store’s main area for all to see and enjoy.
The mural’s perspective levitates above the comic chaos, so that onlookers feel like they could fall into it. Since starting the project in October, Alexi has drawn nearly all of the characters for the mural but has only added color to a few of them. He hopes it will only take a few more months to finish.
Alexi incorporated his own style into the illustrations, like he did with other art around the store. He drew the characters old school. Captain America is wearing a motorcycle helmet instead of a tight cap. Wolverine is holding a fat-packed cigar between his lips. The cars are classic, and the characters are, too.
Creative detail flows through the white space intricately, so that some characters on one side of the mural interact with others on the opposite end. Plastic Man’s limbs will weave and dodge obstacles throughout the whole mural by the time Alexi is finished.
“I want to draw it so that you can even see the stitches in (Superman’s) cape,” Alexi said.
He doesn’t believe he is a natural art talent. With steady devotion to sketching, practice has elevated the level of his work.
Sometimes Alexi goes back and adds small details to the paintings he has “finished” around the store. He and Lowe agree that artists are never completely satisfied with their work. Chances are by the time the mural is ready to be put on display, Alexi will want to add “one more” detail.
The Golden Age 1942 is a work of art from the outside going in. Alexi’s creations aren’t the only artwork to grace the store’s interior walls. There is a room dedicated for visiting artists to sketch and sign their names each time they come to the store.
Alexi has never signed or drawn on that wall.
