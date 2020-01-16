Had a scout not discovered the basketball talent of Scooter Christensen 16 years ago, he might have gone on to enjoy a career in music or maybe as an executive on a movie set.
As things turned out, the Las Vegas native is now in his 15th season as a member of the Harlem Globetrotters, a traveling team of ambassadors who show up night after night in town after town. As their name suggests, it’s a global calling for the basketball dynamos, each of whom brings their unique specialities to the game.
For Christensen, he can spin a basketball on his nose for more than 7 seconds and is the world record holder of the feat.
And on Friday, Jan. 24, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Christensen, 6-foot-1-inches tall, and his teammates will bring their “Pushing the Limits” tour where they hope to break other records of the sort. A fifth quarter has been added this year so fans can come onto the court and get autographs.
The graduate of the University of Montana said each person on the roster has a unique story of how they landed their roles with the Globetrotters. He said after college, he was a member of the practice team for the Phoenix Suns, the same town where the Globetrotters were based at the time.
“We used to have pickup games on the weekends and a scout came to one of those games,” Christensen said. “They saw me play and 15 years later, I’m still here.”
More than 30 men and women play for the Globetrotters on squads that have them on the East or West coasts and foreign countries.
“I have been to 85 countries in 15 years,” this player said. “My passport is crazy.”
Providing a sneak peak
He arrived in East Tennessee on Wednesday in advance of the rest of the team to visit places like East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and get the word out about the Knoxville date. The Globetrotters will play the Washington Generals as they have for decades.
Christensen admits he never saw the Globetrotters play as a child. His first introduction, he said, was when the team was featured on a Scooby-Doo cartoon. A career with them wasn’t on his radar, but he believed strongly basketball would be his future.
“As a kid, I was fortunate to know that basketball would be it for me,” he said. “Whether it was the NBA or playing overseas, coaching or as a motivational speaker: That was my passion.”
If it hadn’t worked out, however, this self-proclaimed movie freak said he maybe would have gone into movies; or because he loves to sing and grew up in church choirs, maybe music would have claimed him. He was even on the popular TV show “The Bachelorette.”
But because the Harlem Globetrotters got him first, that crossroads would not surface.
The team was founded in 1926 in New York City’s Harlem. They played their first game on Jan. 7, 1927, in Hinckley, Illinois. Since then, the Harlem Globetrotters have entertained more than 148 million fans in 123 countries and territories worldwide.
A list of greats
Some of the legends who played with this iconic team include Wilt Chamberlain, who was a member in 1958.
He went on to enjoy a career in the NBA from 1959 to 1973. Meadowlark Lemon was known as the “Clown Prince” of the Harlem Globetrotters and played in more than 7,500 consecutive games starting in 1954.
Fred “Curly” Neal captured the hearts of fans all over the world for 22 seasons, from 1963 to 1985.
He had his jersey number, 22, retired in 2008.
Christensen said he learned his signature nose trick from teammate Michael “Wild Man” Wilson, who holds the world’s record for highest slam dunk ever recorded at 12 feet. Wilson, a native of Memphis, played 11 seasons with the Globetrotters.
“I learned my trick from him,” Christensen said. “He used to do that in our Magic Circle as the song Sweet Georgia Brown was playing. I had never seen anyone do that before. Everybody was having a ball. I have made it my trick now.”
The teams are divided up as they fan the globe, but all come together at training camp. Christensen said everybody looks forward to the time of togetherness. They have discovered they have more in common than their skills with the basketball.
“We discovered that we are all the funny ones in our families,” he said. “When you bring us together, it is nothing but a comedy fest.”
His 15th season just got underway on Dec. 26. Christensen said he doesn’t have a set goal for how many more years he will do this. When at home, he holds training camps and offers personal training as a way to give back.
As a husband and father of three young children ages 6, 4 and 2, Christensen said he also has become a juggler as he travels and maintains connections to his loved ones. He said it is his wife who can take credit for keeping it all balanced. His family sometimes is able to travel with him on the road.
“This is definitely not for everybody,” he said. “Doing one year feels like three because you are doing so much.”
Giving it his all
There are those who will be remembered for how they played the game or their antics. The experienced ball player said he simply wants to be remembered as someone who gave it all he had.
“I want to be remembered as the person who played the game like it was my last, but also like it’s the first time the audience is seeing it,” he said. “I want them to get their money’s worth when they come to see Scooter.”
He keeps in shape, which keeps him in the game. Christensen said the games are great fun, but that isn’t what sustains him over grueling schedules away from his Vegas home.
“My favorite part is bringing joy to the fans,” he explained. “That goes a long way. People remember the ‘Trotters and they are bringing their children now. Grandparents, parents and children all coming together. We are still getting that message across to bringing families together, having a good time and making people smile. That’s the best gift we give our fans.”
