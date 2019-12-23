There aren’t going to be any prettily wrapped gifts under the tree to be exchanged between husband and wife Thom and Debbie Hobbs of Louisville.
No expensive jewelry for her.
No fancy tool sets, gadgets or big screen television for him. After Thom received the gift of life in the form of a new kidney, nothing else could possibly top that. So they will celebrate Christmas in gratitude to the living donor, Howie Day, who gave one of his two kidneys so this couple could live life again. The surgery that left Day, 49, with one kidney and Thom, 72, with three was performed on May 15 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Thom had been suffering from kidney disease for years and having to go to dialysis three times a week. He and Debbie, desperate for a live donor, even paid for a billboard in Lenoir City, asking for people willing to be tested.
Months went by and nothing. They received some calls but none brought them any closer to a transplant.
“I just didn’t think it would happen,” Debbie said. “I had just about given up.”
But one night about 8 p.m., Debbie got a text she still remembers to this day.
“Good evening, I’m sorry to bother you, but I was wondering, does your husband still need a kidney” the sender wanted to know. Debbie said she felt it was probably someone pulling a prank.
It was Day, and he had googled “Blount man needing a kidney transplant,” and up popped Thom’s story. There was a story in The Daily Times about the couple and they were on Facebook. They had also been interviewed by local television stations. Day had decided he wanted to become a donor and he found Thom. Initially, Day was going to donate one of his kidneys to a friend of his wife, in Cleveland. The recipient ended up with medical issued and became ineligible. So he looked for another person in need.
Getting it done
They have the same blood type and Day was a perfect match. He spent two days in the hospital and took two weeks of vacation time to heal. Thom was in the hospital five days. That memorable text was sent on Feb. 5 and the surgery took place May 15. The incision for Thom was like one for a C-section, he said.
“They peeled my back like a sardine can,” he described.
Day said his was tiny in comparison, as doctors did his laparoscopically. He had pain for a few days but never regretted the decision to donate.
“I was up walking the next day,” he said. Once he got home he committed himself to walking a mile every day.
“If I had another one to give, I would,” Day said.
It’s been a slow and steady climb as Thom gets back into a normal life minus those four-hour dialysis sessions thrice a week.
“I have 12 hours a week back,” he said. His Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays are his own. That was especially noticeable as this couple celebrated Thanksgiving weeks ago.
“We used to have to go to dialysis on Thanksgiving,” Debbie said. “We didn’t have to. That was amazing.”
A rough holiday routine
She remembers getting up at 4:30 a.m. on dialysis days to take Thom to the clinic. She would sit with him until it was time for her to go to work at her full-time job.
“I was dragging on those days,” she said.
Dialysis, Thom explained, doesn’t cure kidney disease, it just keeps you alive. He said his own kidneys were operating at a mere 13% before the surgery.
“I came out of the surgery at 75%,” he said. “My last reading was 86%.”
Thom and Debbie celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary back in October. Thom surprised her at work, putting on the wedding right there in her office because they could never settle on a location. She loved it.
Now seven months out from surgery, Thom has to go once per month for lab work to make sure no complications have surfaced. He started out on 11 different medications twice a day. Some of them are no longer needed and dosages of others have been reduced. He isn’t required to take steroids because the kidney was a perfect match.
“I have lost 25 pounds since the surgery,” Thom reported. “A lot of that was water weight.”
Day said he has to go in for a check-up twice a year. He hasn’t missed a step.
The couple and Day, who were complete strangers until Day reached out with his offer of a kidney, are close friends now. They get together for dinner and check on each other regularly. Whenever Thom refers to his new kidney, Day jokingly corrects him.
They have joint custody
“It’s our kidney,” he says. They are all glad they can laugh about it now.
While they can now take overnight trips, Thom and Debbie haven’t done so yet. They are members of a local Miata club and go on day rides with them. They have his and hers Miatas.
Thom said he needs to start upping his game to become more active. He loves to walk, just not in cold weather. He and Debbie walk at the mall. They also have a new dog, Molly.
Day and the Hobbses are strong advocates for live donors. Thom said he probably wouldn’t have gotten a cadaver kidney because of his other health problems. Day tested specifically for Thom and had designated his healthy kidney for him.
“I knew his kidney was a perfect match,” Thom said. “He is my brother.”
It was hard, Thom said, to go to the dialysis clinic day after day and see the same people struggling. He said he knows at least five people who died because they had no donors. It’s really hard when you realize there were people out there who could have saved them.
And a healthy kidney it was. Day said the doctor told him he hadn’t seen a more healthy one. Day drinks a lot of water and keeps active.
The new organ started working in no time. “I never thought I wold be so excited over pee,” Debbie said. “I would watch the bag fill up and I would smile ear to ear.”
Thom can feel where his extra kidney sits. His other two kidneys were left intact. He said it’s his mission to treat it with the utmost care. It’s the greatest gift after all.
Day doesn’t enjoy all the attention he’s received over his selfless decision to donate to a complete stranger. It’s hard for him to understand why others won’t do the same.
“I think we all got gifts out of this that money can’t buy,” he said.
