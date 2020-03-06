There are no bungee jumps, climbs up Mount Everest or parachuting adventures in Robert Tino’s immediate future — really they aren’t on his bucket list at all.
That’s mainly because this artist who’s dedicated his life to creating beauty with brush strokes would much rather work with his feet on the ground in his familiar East Tennessee.
“I hope to be painting when I’m 90,” said Tino, from his gallery in Sevierville. “I may not have the store and the business but this is something I won’t be retiring from.”
Anyone who has lived in East Tennessee for any amount of time has probably heard of Tino or seen his work. The Bristol native moved to Sevierville with his family when he was in high school and never left. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a major in political science.
But even before college, Tino was having success with his art that puts Cades Cove and our East Tennessee animal kingdom on canvas so nature lovers can have their own pieces to admire. He participated in regional art shows while still a high school student.
“I was pretty much making a living at it when I started college,” Tino said. “But I wanted to go to college.”
He married his wife, Mary John, while still at UT. They will celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary this year.
35 years and counting
It was 1984 when Tino opened his Sevierville art gallery. He said he got serious about art when he was about 12 and watched his older brother’s artistic talent flourish. Tino said he started out with pastel chalk.
That led to acrylics and then watercolors. He took a class at Arrowmont School in Gatlinburg.
After 20 years of watercolor mastery, the artist turned to oils. Tino said he delves into all mediums and has experimented with techniques at every turn. For him, it isn’t so much the paint as what he’s painting.
“I have always loved nature,” he said. “When we moved here i was only 13 or 14. What better place to paint nature than East Tennessee. There is something new every day to work with.”
Check out his gallery or website and you get the depth of his appreciation for creation. One of his favorite places is Cades Cove in the national park. He’s painted every building standing in the Cove.
“There is just something special about that place out there,” Tino said. “I have a hard time putting into words what that place means, how remote it feels once you get out there. No matter who many other people are there, you can find peace.”
As for the animals, many of them are part of his chosen assignments.
The black bear is his favorite.
It’s the most recognizable icon of the Great Smoky Mountains, Tino said.
The black bear is like this area’s mascot.
He’s painted them solo, mama with her babies, in snow and fall’s brilliant colors, up bare trees and along streams — in all types of mediums.
So when Friends of the Smokies asked to partner with Tino for fundraisers for the nonprofit, Tino heartily agreed. He’s worked on several prints for them. Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend has also teamed up with Tino on projects of their own.
Other partnerships have included East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Tino has done at least five prints for them as ways to raise money for the hospital.
The challenge of a commission
These days, Tino does a lot of commissioned work for people from all over. Sometimes, however, the people are from right here. DiAnne Wilson and her husband Greg, residents of Walland, had Tino commission a work for their 35th anniversary recently. It was Greg’s idea. They requested Tino paint a meadow of wildflowers and place them there in the middle.
As DiAnne described it: “It shows a cute couple (haha) walking along a path in a beautiful field of summer flowers — black-eyed susans and Queen Anne’s lace with mountains in the distance and a golden-pink sunset sky. There are no bears but you might spot a rabbit or a butterfly.”
The couple was already a huge fan of Tino and have many of his art pieces in their home. The artist always titles his work so he asked the Wilsons what to name theirs.
Greg came up with “Walk Through This World With Me,” an old George Jones song. DiAnne said the tearjerker fits perfectly. She also refers to it as their ValenTINO.
“It’s pretty cool to know that even after 35 years of marriage, Greg is still a romantic and thoughtful as ever,” she said.
DiAnne serves as vice chair for community outreach for ABR.
That one was challenging, Tino said, mainly because he doesn’t paint humans that much. It is more difficult, he said, than painting a black bear.
“I don’t mind painting people but I just hate when they have to resemble someone,” Tino said, laughing.
Other sunrises, sunsets, big skies and rivers grab his attention. Tino said he loves the desert Southwest and could see himself spending more time there. When it comes to painting, though, he prefers his East Tennessee vantage point.
“I do love that area,” he admitted. “I have just never painted out there. It’s bad. Everywhere I go I am always thinking about painting.”
Beckoning friends and neighbors
Each fall, the Tinos invite the public to their fall homecoming at the Sunset View Farm in Sevierville, where the gallery is located. He releases a new print against a backdrop of bluegrass music and the colors of an autumn day.
He’s not part of the nine-to-five grind, but Tino paints every day. He runs his gallery and his website. He said he might even offer classes in the near future. It doesn’t bother him that other people close in age are contemplating retirement.
Artists don’t really ever retire, Tino maintains. Even if the resulting paintings stay where they were created.
“I tell people God put me on this earth to be a painter,” Tino said. “I never made that decision. It kind of chose me.”
