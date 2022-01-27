At 28, Chelsea Cutler could be thinking about building on a career, home ownership, world travel or getting a dog.
Instead, this resident of Maryville has had to put all of that on hold, thanks to a Type 1 diabetes diagnosis when she was only 12 and the resulting kidney failure that’s plagued her now for two years.
Her Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are spent in dialysis, four hours each day. Corinne Carlman, 66, is Cutler’s grandmother and helps take care of her; Cutler attended Heritage High School, graduating in 2012. She then moved back to Massachusetts a few times before returning to Blount County.
Those dialysis days are really six hours each, Cutler said. “It takes the whole day. I start getting on the machine at 10:45. I am on there until 3:30. I have to hold my leg where the needles were for 25 minutes for the bleeding to stop. When it’s over, I am so fatigued. I’m cramping. I don’t feel like doing anything. It takes a lot out of me.”
However, there is hope. Cutler has been placed on the list to receive a kidney and pancreas transplant at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
“Doctors told her she is at the top of the list,” Carlman said days ago. “She’s a perfect candidate for the double transplant. They told us to have our bags packed and our phones on 24/7.”
It was back in 2005 when Cutler found out she has diabetes. Then in 2010, she began to get sick frequently and required hospitalizations one to two times per month. Two years ago, things got worse and Cutler started losing her vision, was experiencing high blood pressure. That’s when she got the news she was experiencing end stage kidney failure and had to go on dialysis.
“You really need treatment right away,” Cutler said doctors here told her, so she decided to stay in Blount County rather than move back to Massachusetts during a pandemic.
That’s not all of it. This young woman also has an enlarged heart valve, but that will have to be dealt with once the transplant is done, Carlman said.
“She is very focused on this transplant,” the grandmother said. “She almost feels relieved because at least now she has an answer.”
Cutler first received her initial treatment at Blount Memorial but she was referred to specialists at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Once they decided a kidney/pancreas transplant is the best option, the family was referred to Vanderbilt, where the transplant can be done.
While this family is in a holding pattern, Carlman said she was told by doctors at Vanderbilt to start a fundraising campaign. Because of her vision loss and end stage kidney failure, Cutler is on Medicare, so it will cover some of the costs associated with the transplant. There will still be things not covered, and Cutler will be on anti-rejection drugs for the rest of her life.
Carlman has set up a GoFundMe account for her granddaughter with a goal of $20,000. It had raised close to $8,000 so far. Carlman said she comes from a large family and many of them have made donations.
Getting a kidney and pancreas from the same donor means Cutler will be receiving them from a cadaver instead of a live donor. Her brother, Aidan, moved here about two years ago so he could be her live donor when it it was first thought she would only need a kidney. He will now serve as a backup donor.
Like with most transplants, Cutler’s old organs won’t be removed. She will have four kidneys and two pancreases. The surgery will take eight to 10 hours and recovery time in the hospital will be up to 10 days, Cutler will have to live in the Nashville area for weeks to be closely monitored.
According to the National Kidney Foundation, the first successful kidney-pancreas transplant in the United States took place in 1966. In 2015, about 700 were done at transplant centers across the country.
Migraine-type headaches fatigue and nausea continue to plague Cutler. Sometimes that means trips to the ER.
Carlman said Cutler remains hopeful she can receive the transplant that will change her life. She would no longer have diabetes or be required to undergo dialysis. Cutler would love to be able to work and do the things others her age are out there doing.
“She wants to work. She wants her life back,” Carlman said.
This diabetes patient has had to leave her mother and two younger siblings in Massachusetts as she gets treatment here. Cutler said her sister, Charly, is only 9 and doesn’t fully understand all that is going on. Cutler said she looks forward to the day when they can all be reunited. Her mom will be coming to Tennessee for the transplant surgery. Cutler’s younger brother, Jack, is only 7.
The call can come today, Cutler knows. She holds onto that possibility and keeps herself strong so when the day comes, she will be ready.
It has been a little hard to open up about this difficult journey for Cutler. She said she is a private person who doesn’t want to burden others with her problems. It was her grandmother who wanted to reach out to this community. Cutler said she is grateful now that she can share what she’s been through. It might even help someone else.
Health and happiness are Cutler’s ultimate goals. As for career aspirations, what was once not even a consideration is now on the top of the list.
“I never wanted to be in the medial field because I grew up with my mom and her side of the family all being in the medical field,” she explained. “I also just thought I would be drained working in the medical field going to work but also having to take care of myself with type 1 diabetes. But I truly feel like I have to pursue working in the medical field whether it be with type 1 diabetic kids/teens and even dialysis patients. I need people to hear my story.”
