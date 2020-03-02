A cricket with an ear and talent for music, a first generation immigrant family from Italy and a couple of misfit friends named Tucker and Harry — ask any elementary students in Blount County what adventure book this is and they can spout it off.
It’s “The Cricket in Times Square,” the book selected for this year’s One Book Blitz project in area schools. Maryville High School drama teacher Clarissa Feldt has come to know it quite well, too. She decided to take the book, adapt a play for her students to perform and offer it up to all in the community.
The public performances will be held Thursday through Saturday, March 5-7, at the Maryville High auditorium. Tickets are available at the door.
The book wasn’t publicly announced to the students in Maryville City Schools until a few weeks ago, and Feldt said she wasn’t going to spoil any surprise. That meant, however, that she had to hold auditions for a play the actors didn’t even know at that point. She used some creative work-arounds.
Like playing a game she called The Wheel of Accents. “The Cricket in Times Square” is set in New York so students needed to be able to pull that off. The family at the center of the story, the Bellinis, are Italian.
“I added some other accents, like Russian, to throw them off,” Feldt said. In addition, this teacher also had them read from her script, but changed the names in case they might recognize the book.
Quick turnaround
Once the book was announced in the school systems, students stepped into rehearsals rather quickly. They had about four weeks to build sets, learn lines, acquire costumes and bring the story to life.
“The Cricket in Times Square” is the story of Chester, whose love for liverwurst causes him to jump into a picnic basket in his hometown in Connecticut. When he finally emerges, he’s been taken aboard a train. He steps off in busy Times Square in New York City.
Chester befriends a mouse named Tucker and Harry the cat, who both live in a drainpipe in the busy subway station in Times Square. Chester becomes like a pet to the Bellini family, including Mario, the young boy who helps his parents with their newsstand.
As everyone adjusts to this new dynamic, they soon discover the musical talents of Chester. His chirping sounds like classical music and has the hurried people in Times Square stopping to listen.
The book, written by George Selden, won the Newbery Honor in 1961.
There are some rough patches that Chester has to overcome. Like the fury of Mama Bellini when Chester eats some of her hard-earned paper money from the newsstand. During a party later on, Chester, Harry and Tucker accidentally set the newstand on fire. Mama Bellini wants rid of Chester.
But when Chester chirps her favorite song, she changes her mind. The group begins to realize that Chester has a perfect memory for music.
Warming up
Eva Counts plays Mama Bellini. She is the one character who sees no use for Chester and blames him for her family’s misfortunes. Counts said Mama mellows in the end.
Counts admits creating an Italian accent was no easy task for her. “I was born and raised in the South,” she explained. She also said she wasn’t familiar with the book when Feldt was finally able to reveal it. Counts’ aunt is a librarian so she got this young actor a copy.
One of the other main roles is played by Broady Sloan, a senior. He is Tucker the mouse. Honestly, Sloan said he was a little unsure as to why he was given this role.
“This is something I would have never pictured for myself,” he said, laughing. “Casting someone who is big and loud as a mouse is a little weird.”
Sloan played football for Maryville. He said he does, however, have some things in common with Tucker. Both are a little mischievous and they also love to eat.
He still recalls the plays he was part of at Fort Craig School when he was in elementary. It’s a love of performance he has maintained.
As a cat owner herself, Alex Gabehart felt more than confident in taking on the role of Harry the cat. She said he’s very refined, or thinks he is. Harry also thinks he’s more intelligent than he really is.
Just like a cat, Gabehart said.
In this production, Gabehart also has a singing part, and a beautiful voice, her fellow actors said.
In addition to the public performances, these students will also be holding in-school performances for younger students this week. Counts said she remembers coming to the high school and seeing plays years ago. It was a huge deal, she said.
Orchestra adds element
Feldt knew she also needed music to bring Chester’s talent into the light. She chose talent very close to home — the Maryville High Orchestra. The group played and allowed Feldt to record some of their music for the play. It was the right decision, she said.
Counts agreed, saying, “Have you ever heard our orchestra play? They are phenomenal.”
In all, there are 27 cast members. Others in the production include Zach Legaux as Mario, Eric Magee as Papa Bellini, Madison Cox as Mickey and Seth Goins as Mr. Smedley. Chester is played by Hallie Boring. Nolan Topor has been cast as Paul, Rachel Hastings is the TV reporter and police people are portrayed by Peyton Schroeder and Cooper Woods. Others are part of large crowd and subway scenes.
Feldt’s adaptation of “The Cricket in Times Square will last about 45 minutes.
In the end, Chester makes the decision to go back to Connecticut, the home he loves. Counts, Sloan and Gabehart said they love the message of ‘There’s no place like home,” and also the underlying theme of adventure.
This week, rehearsals are making for long days for these students and their teacher. None is complaining. They all said both kids and adults will find lots to love about this performance.
Feldt’s favorite thing about this play is that her actors were also set designers, set builders and projectionists.
“They build it and then act in it,” she said. “I feel like this is the best way to learn, honestly just get up and do it.”
