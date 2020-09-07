Some important eyes and ears have been recruited by The Daily Times to be its school correspondent for this 2020-21 academic school year.
Each middle and high school in Blount County, as well as Greenback School, has selected a student who will be responsible for writing for this newspaper once per month. The articles will provide our readers with knowledge about new teachers, interesting school projects and outings, fundraisers, school plays and other day-to-day activities of school life. The Daily Times will pay them a small stipend for their reporting.
These students gathered at The Daily Times on Thursday evening to learn more about the tasks they will perform and have their photographs taken.
This is a project The Daily Times has been overseeing for several decades. The opportunity helps participants improve as writers, learn to meet deadlines and perhaps help them decide if journalism is a career they want to pursue. Having this experience on a college application shows universities and colleges these students are active within their community and know how to craft a story.
Here are your 2020-21 Daily Times school correspondents:
• Eden Carnes will be writing as a representative for Blount Home Education Association as an 11th grader. She is the daughter of Elithe and Rich Carnes, of Friendsville, and loves learning. She recently was the recipient of the Silver Congressional Award and volunteers within the community, including helping veterans through the Department of Veterans Affairs in Blount County. She participates in 4-H and enjoys riding horses. She also won a statewide contest for her video commemorating the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th amendment.
• Emma Carswell is an eighth grader at Heritage Middle. She is the daughter of Shannon and David Carswell, of Walland. Her favorite subject in school is math. She plays basketball, enjoys baking, is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and enjoys her church.
• Holly Garland is a senior at Greenback School. She is the daughter of Heidi Garland, of Greenback. Her favorite subject is English. She enjoys being in Future Farmers of America and physical activities.
• Kristen Hood will be a 10th-grade student correspondent for Maryville Christian School. She is the daughter of Chris and Nikki Hood, of Alcoa. History is Kristen’s favorite subject. Her hobbies and interests include photography, hiking and reading.
• Matt Hurst has been selected by William Blount High School as its correspondent. He is a junior and son of Mike and Sherry Hurst. Matt’s favorite subject is math. In his spare time, he enjoys music and also reading.
• Andie-Marie Jones, a junior, will write the news for Maryville High School. She is the daughter of Stacy and Todd Jones, of Maryville. Her favorite subject is math. She runs cross country and track-and-field. Spending time outdoors and being active are her favorite hobbies.
• Macy Roberts, a senior at Alcoa High School, has been selected to share news from Alcoa High School. She is the daughter of Teena and Brad Roberts, of Maryville. English is her favorite subject. Her hobbies and interests include Color Guard, yearbook, being a library assistant and writing.
• Dakota Shallcross is this year’s reporter for Union Grove Middle School. She is the daughter of Ruth and Willis Shallcross, of Maryville. Dakota lists reading as her favorite subject. In her free time, she enjoys playing the violin, taking voice lessons, mountain biking, writing and acting.
• Carlee Marie Smith will share news from Eagleton Middle School, where she is in eighth grade. She is the daughter of Brian and Beth Smith, of Maryville. Carlee’s favorite subject is math. She is involved in sports, playing softball, basketball and volleyball.
• Sydney Watts, an eighth grader, has been chosen by Carpenters Middle School to be its Daily Times correspondent. She is the daughter of Shea Raper, of Maryville. She has listed social studies as her favorite subject. Sydney has lots of interests, including volleyball, mixed martial arts and band. She has earned two black belts.
• Eva Noelle Weekley-Hatley is one of the correspondents for Maryville Junior High School and is in eighth grade. She is the daughter of Kristy Weekly, of Maryville. Eva loves being in the school orchestra. Her other interests include art, volleyball, violin, singing, reading and hanging out with friends.
• Riley Whitecotton is a junior and will be reporting for Clayton-Bradley Academy. She is the daughter of Patrick and Nicole Whitecotton, of Maryville. English is her favorite subject. When she’s not studying, she loves playing volleyball, croquet, reading, writing and cooking.
• Emily Whitehead is the writer for William Blount Ninth Grade Academy. She is the daughter of Tina and Mike Whitehead, of Seymour. Agriscience is her favorite subject. She lists collecting bugs and cooking as two of her interests.
• Lily Wilson will report for Maryville Junior High, where she is in ninth grade. She is the daughter of Michelle and Matt Wilson, of Maryville. Theater and English are her favorite subjects. Lacrosse, writing, singing and acting are some of her interests.
• Isabella Wright, a senior, is Heritage High School’s student correspondent. She is the daughter of Monika and Gordon Wright, of Walland. English is her favorite subject. In her spare time, Isabella enjoys golf, bowling, coin collecting, writing, poetry and singing.
