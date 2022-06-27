When Logan Hill started Project Hope five years ago, he knew he needed community members to come alongside to provide support.
The road that led him to bring the gardening program to Alcoa in the first place began with his own career in food. He had moved after graduate school to pursue his career as a biochemist. He worked as a food scientist at Nestle’ before joining Ragu Foods, (a division of Unilever) as a product developer. While working at Ragu, he experimented with many tomato and vegetable ingredients that led to the formulation of many Ragu sauces that are on the store shelves today.
In retirement, Hill moved back to Alcoa and started his own backyard garden. After having some discussions with kids in the neighborhood, it was clear that many of the children had limited knowledge about science and thought that fruits and vegetables came only from Kroger instead of from the soil.
This inspired Hill to use the garden as an opportunity to teach middle school students STEM as well as provide fresh produce to our senior citizens. The students were also given a monthly stipend so that they could learn financial literacy by opening a savings account and making monthly deposits to watch their money grow over time.
To support this program, he knew he would have to acquire funding and volunteers to support this venture. As a member of the Blount County Master Gardeners, Hill presented the project to the membership and he got both financial and volunteer support. As he spoke about the program to various organizations, many have been actively supportive (both financially and volunteering) of Project Hope. This year, Project Hope has had the pleasure of working with the following businesses and organizations:
First Horizon Bank, with leadership from Adriel McCord and Renee Mynatt, welcomed Project Hope’s new students to the bank, educated them on principles of banking, importance of savings, how to open a savings account and helped them make their first deposit.
Donors include Master Gardeners, Alcoa Kiwanis Club, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Jackie Hill, City of Alcoa, Adrienne Smith, Asbury Place Garden Club, Phil Young, Arconic, Men In Christ, Men In Community, Howard Kerr and UT/TSU Agriculture Extension.
The Project Hope team consists of many long-term community volunteers — Nancy Neilsen, Ella Ellingson, Rosemarie Cirina, Bob Hayne, Sissy Ferguson. Caroline Tate has been the student/parent coordinator and is the critical interface with Alcoa Middle School. She is instrumental in recruiting the students along with the teachers for our program. She is Project Hope’s publicist that documents the activities of the students and volunteers each Saturday in the garden. She provides written and pictorial communication to keep people aware of the phenomenal job the students are achieving and learning through the program.
“We want to acknowledge the businesses and individuals for staying committed to Project Hope,” Tate said. “It honestly makes a difference in the future of the students. Two members of St. Andrew’s (Laura Harrill and John DiDiego) have been working in the garden as volunteers with the students. It has been a joy for the students to work with the adults and learn from their experiences.”
The donors, Tate said, do not get enough recognition for what they contribute to help keep Project Hope functioning. Their financial support allows the program to carry on with field trips to off-site area farms, honey bee facility, UT gardens, etc.
“Our challenge for the students of Project Hope will be to broaden their minds with gardening so that they might view STEM as a career opportunity. We welcome our donors to come and see what investments they are making with their contributions and time,” Tate said.
Since the students are young scientists, they are encouraged to explore what’s in the garden (bugs, worms, dirt, weeds) and are challenged to grow. To do the latter, Cirina, the program’s chef, introduces the students to different dishes containing vegetables and herbs from the garden. The students are sometimes apprehensive about trying the dishes but Cirina convinces the student to taste the food. After tasting the food, some of the students are pleasantly surprised. Rosemarie does a video demonstrating the activities and food of that day.
One of the first-year students, Morgan Raiford, has continued in the program for five years, graduating this year from Alcoa High School. She will be attending East Tennessee State University, majoring in criminology and criminal justice. She enjoyed working in the garden and seeking knowledge and curiosity can be useful in her pursuit of higher education.
“This is what Project Hope is all about,” Tate said.
