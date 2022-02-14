Once complete, the newest Habitat for Humanity development in Alcoa will provide permanent residences for 20 Blount County families whose dreams of home ownership will no longer be put on hold.
The area is on Spurlock Street, formerly called Ohm. And while progress is being made, there is still a long ways to go to fill up the neighborhood. Blount County Habitat for Humanity is almost two months into a new year and is yet to secure funding for the homes it wishes to construct.
Mona Nair, development director, said the goal is to build at least two houses in 2022. The first one has been sponsored by Clayton. She is currently reaching out to local businesses, churches, clubs and individuals to see who might want to partner up.
“Ideally, we would like to be building three houses per year,” Nair said. What we do in the next 30 to 60 days is critical in deciding whether or not that’s going to happen.”
The largest hurdle is the cost of building supplies, which has soared for months. A full sponsor of a home is now $80,000, up from the previous $60,000. Nair said Habitat’s cost to build a home is now about $160,000. That means two full sponsors are needed for each home being built.
Habitat paid market value for the Spurlock property. Arconic donated another nearby piece of property where seven homes have been built. That donation was made in celebration of Arconic’s 100th anniversary.
This Christian-based organization has built 168 homes in Blount County, with the most recent being sponsored by Altar’d State and Maryville First United Methodist Church. Nair said there are many advantages to teaming up on a project besides the obvious one of helping others.
“Studies have shown that millennials want to work for companies that give back,” Nair said. “It is better for the health and wellness of employees. It’s good for the company image and it’s a morale booster all the way around.”
Nair said she and her staff try to make it a very memorable experience for the groups that come in. Sponsors bring in their own people as volunteers on the build, working alongside Habitat volunteers. Lots of positive feedback came back last year from those who took part.
There are multiple families in the program right now who are working toward being eligible for one of these affordable homes. They go through a series of classes to help with finances and the ins and outs of home ownership. That can include everything from how to pay off debt to maintaining a yard and how to save money for Christmas.
“They aren’t just becoming homeowners,” Nair pointed out. “They are learning how to maintain a home.” She said she has sat through some of the classes and learned valuable advice.
The amount of time spent in the program is dictated by how much coaching is needed. “It varies depending on where they are in their journey,” Nair said.
Under construction supervisor Doug Jenkins, Habitat and community volunteers work Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Some occasional Saturdays are also scheduled, depending on the needs of the sponsors.
The next home going up is the Women Build, set for groundbreaking in April; this is the one being sponsored by Clayton, Nair said. She said hundreds of their employees are expected to volunteer.
It takes four months to build one house, give or take a few weeks depending on the weather. The keys are turned over to the new homeowners in a celebration attended by those who played a part in the success story. The homeowners are required to work several hours, too, in exchange for an affordable mortgage.
In addition to becoming a sponsor, Habitat also encourages groups or individuals to fundraise on their own for the organization. As an example, Alcoa Kiwanis held a chili supper last week and donated the proceeds.
Nair has praised Blount County as being generous and kind-hearted. She said there is reason to believe Habitat can complete three houses before year’s end.
“Blount County really supports our Habitat affiliate,” Nair said.
