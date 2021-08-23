It’s a 5-acre piece of land mostly invisible from Airbase Road in Louisville, unless you’re Taylor Schafer or Jenibebe DeBary or one of the many who’ve come to Harbours Gate to get help at being made whole again.
The outreach center was born 10 years ago in a mobile home park under the leadership of founder and Executive Director Tom Garner, who saw broken people and was bent on investing in their futures. The center, now at 2428 Airbase Road in the Mentor community, serves as the central hub of the Harbours Gate mission, Garner said: “Building community one life at a time.”
Years ago, this was home to Mentor Community Center and Mentor Community Park. It was deeded to Harbours Gate.
The resources available here include addiction prevention/treatment, an arts and crafts community, mental health counseling, cooking classes to be offered this winter for youth and adults, tutoring, physical health activities and a new 4-H Club thanks to the assistance of University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd. Harbours Gate also has partnered with Mamas Helping Mamas to provide diapers and other essentials for families in need.
Harbours Gate is holding its Mentor Community Campus Open House and Fundraising Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, at the center. There is no cost, but donations will be solicited. It is a chance to hear more of the nonprofit’s story and plans for the future.
On a recent Tuesday night, Schafer, 29, sat down at Harbours Gate to share what this outreach means to him.
“I wouldn’t say I found Harbours Gate,” he said. “Harbours Gate found me.”
Schafer has battled with alcoholism for much of his life. He got two DUIs when he was 19, he said, and has spent time in jail. He just recently got his driver’s license back.
“My mom was an alcoholic,” he explained. He said she died from the disease a few years ago and that he saw what addiction can do to families.
He told how he and his brother were in a car of drinking adults, including his mom, when they ran into the back of another vehicle. Schafer was about 10 at the time.
“I was abandoned on the side of the road by my mom,” he said. “The state took me and my brother away.”
It was a friend of Schafer’s who introduced him to Garner and Harbours Gate. At first, Schafer was there to help clear some of the property of sticks and debris. But Garner shared his own personal story of addiction and began offering Schafer wisdom from someone who’s been there before; Schafer listened.
“I struggle with alcohol daily,” he admitted, but said there is a voice telling him he can beat his addiction.
“I want to be a better person,” Schafer said. “My biggest fear is I don’t want to die like my mom.”
People need people
Linda Hearon comes to Harbours Gate often. She doesn’t suffer from homelessness or a drug addiction. For this grandmother, Harbours Gate is a place where she feels safe and welcome to bring her grandson, who is 6. Elijah is a home-schooled kindergartner, Hearon said, and needs socialization.
“I need a lot of support,” Hearon said as she teaches Elijah. “We come up here and he plays with other kids and also gets tutoring. He took piano lessons.”
It’s been three years since Hearon said she first came here. Elijah wants to come every time the doors are open, she said. Garner has helped him come out of his shell and he isn’t so shy anymore, she added.
While Elijah is getting the attention he needs, this grandmother said she enjoys time at the women’s support group on Thursdays. They talk about lots of topics, she said. All are supportive.
“It takes a village to raise a child,” Hearon said.
It is people like Tycho Barnard who interact and teach the children who come to Harbours Gate. Barnard serves as the youth activities coordinator and has done so for the summer. He is a student at UT who said he loves seeing this ministry in action.
“It’s all about rebuilding a community,” he said. “The best way is to lead by example and being a mentor for these kids.”
Barnard graduated from William Blount High School and grew up in Blount County.
A young mom with dreams
Jenibebe DeBary also was at Harbours Gate on this Tuesday with her four young children. The oldest is 8, and the youngest less than a month old. She met Garner and others at the center when she brought her kids to an Easter egg hunt earlier this year.
DeBary had moved to the area to escape an abusive relationship, but soon found herself homeless and living in an unsafe hotel in Knoxville. “People were using drugs on the stairwell,” she said.
It was Garner who referred her to Family Promise here in Blount County. DeBary and her children are in the program and she has a job working from home.
There have been several acts of kindness as DeBary navigates toward a better future. When her car broke down, Garner was able to get her one; it is a van so she can transport her family safely and legally.
Throughout the summer, DeBary, 28, has brought her children to activities at Harbours Gate and also volunteered. She can take advantage of that women’s support group that meets weekly.
She dares think about what her life would be minus this center and its people. She calls Garner family.
“Where would I be without this? I think about that every day,” this mom said. “I have sat in my bathtub and cried. I have sat on my bed and cried. I have cried after the kids have gone to bed. I have been on my own since I was 17.”
However hard this is, DeBary said she is fortunate and grateful to have custody of her children and she is working toward a goal of making a down payment on a home for them. Harbours Gate and Family Promise are helping that dream become reality.
“I have a new perspective on how strong I am,” she said.
The work at Harbours Gate continues as the campus is being transformed. Garner said funding will be used for a new indoor educational/recreational center with gym, showers, kitchen and additional classrooms to welcome the growing number of families coming through the gate.
Garner stops by Schafer’s place of employment just to check in; he’s been known to “steal” DeBary’s van so he can fill it with gas. These two Harbours Gate believers both said they have the potential to do great things. Sometimes it only takes another person also believing.
“I am a work in progress,” Schafer said. “We should all look at ourselves like that.”
