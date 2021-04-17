The Mary Blount Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, has served Blount County for 100 years. The April 10 centennial celebration drew nearly 50 well-wishers in attendance including members, DAR officials, local dignitaries and friends, and members of William Blount High School JROTC.
They watched as the local DAR chapter celebrated its milestone by remembering its history and presenting six awards to community members who have helped further its mission of historic preservation, education and veterans’ recognition and support.
The event, held at the pavilion in Jack Green Park behind the Blount County Courthouse, also included the dedication of a Cherokee Princess Dogwood tree and plaque honoring organizing Regent Lorena Stone Norton and charter members.
Regent Myrtle James said, “The tree is beautiful. The city of Maryville did an awesome job helping me plant it. They picked the perfect place for our ladies to visit. It’s right there at the parking lot and Lorena’s plaque is there, so our ladies can walk right to it to visit it.”
Honors received, given
Maryville Mayor Andy White, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell and U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, a Republican who represents East Tennessee, attended. Proclamations were received from city, county and state officials proclaiming April 12, 2021, as Mary Blount Chapter NSDAR Day.
In return, the Mary Blount Chapter presented the city of Maryville and Blount County with DAR Service Awards for dedicated service to the local veterans’ community. “We appreciate what they’re doing, not just the mayors but for everybody in the city and county,” James said.
The DAR History Medal and Certificate were awarded to Mark Davidson, a local educator who teaches Appalachian history at Pellissippi State Community College and presents programs at other venues.
The Mary Blount Chapter presented a scholarship to Maryville College, which was accepted by MC Vice President and Dean Dan Klingensmith.
“We have very strong history with Maryville College,” having members who both taught at the college or were students there, James said.
“We were closely affiliated with the college when it was a ‘mountain school,’” she said. “Our ladies made pies and cookies and sold them to raise money to send students to school there. Their history is rich and deep, so I wanted to give them a scholarship because our ties are so strong.”
Members honored
Two Mary Blount DAR members were recognized. Jody Ballew received a DAR Service Award for Dedicated Service to veterans, and Laura Patton was honored for 59 years of membership with the chapter.
“Jody Ballew is a relatively new member who has gone above and beyond,” James said.
Patton said she became a member when her mother-in-law was regent and the chapter needed a new junior member to qualify for the national honor roll that year.
“So I filled out my papers and I became a member,” Patton said.
She was living in Washington, D.C., at the time and for several years was elected as Mary Blount’s delegate to the Continental Congress held in D.C. at DAR’s National Headquarters.
“I have been fortunate enough to serve DAR on a chapter, a state and a national level,” Patton said. “I’ve been a regent, state officer and national chairman of two different committees. In 1974 I was selected as the National Outstanding Junior Member of DAR.”
Patton said she has stayed active in DAR because she supports its programs. “The national theme is God, home and country, and that’s what everything works around,” she said.
Following the ceremony at the pavilion, members traveled to Grandview Cemetery to hold a wreath-laying service at the grave of Lorena Stone Norton. James’ granddaughter, Abigail Millsaps, sang “Amazing Grace” at the gravesite.
Founded in 1921
DAR is a service society composed of women who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. Its mission is to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism.
Mary Blount DAR member Valerie H. Hendrix, in “The Beginning of a Hundred Years of Mary Blount Chapter DAR History,” writes that in summer 1920, Mary Boyce Temple, state regent of the Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution, contacted two women with close ties to Maryville and Maryville College, Sarah Henry Hood and Mrs. Sam Dunn, to gauge interest in forming a chapter of the DAR in Maryville.
They referred Temple to Lorena Stone Norton, who had been a member of a Virginia chapter before moving to Maryville with her husband, Hugh, in 1917. Norton accepted the challenge to organize a DAR chapter in Maryville and began recruiting women who could prove ties to the American independence effort.
On April 16, 1921, Norton and 11 other DAR members, most of them only recently accepted for membership, gathered at the home of Lillian Smith Webb to form a new chapter. They named it after Mary Grainger Blount, wife of William Blount, governor of the Territory South of the Ohio River, for whom Blount County is named. By December 1921, the chapter had grown to 50 members. The charter document and seal, received in September 1922, was signed by 52 members.
Membership currently stands at 122.
