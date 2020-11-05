Mary Barto, a teacher who invested more than 40 years in the lives of Blount County children, is recovering from a heart transplant in Nashville, full of thankfulness for her support circle and the gift of life one complete stranger and his family unselfishly gave her.
Barto, 64, worked for Blount County Schools for at least 42 years, she calculated, retiring at the end of last year. She spent time at Everett, Fairview Elementary and Carpenters Middle before becoming the system’s homebound teacher.
This mother of three and grandmother to eight was in ICU at Vanderbilt University’s cardiac hospital after the six-hour surgery on Oct. 29. She had been on a pacemaker and defibrillator for about three years, she said. Doctors told her earlier in the week those would be removed.
She was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2005 and then uterine cancer six years ago. Barto said her heart condition started getting worse about three years ago. Cancer treatments may have weakened her heart, the transplant recipient said.
Doctors placed Barto in ICU after the heart transplant surgery, but she was to be released from there and into a different setting, which then will lead to rehab. She said she will have a few more steps to make before coming home to Blount County.
“I will go into what they call a step-down program and then rehabilitation,” Barto explained. “The final step will be a residential program where I will be able to get out and do things. Doctors are pretty confident I will be coming home for Christmas, so that is good.”
Her support system includes her children: son, Richard Rader Jr. and his wife, Amanda; son, Joe Barto; and daughter, Nahala Rader. Mary Barto’s mom, Nahala Nichols, has been by her side in Nashville, too. She is 83.
Mary Barto expressed her gratitude for all that’s been done for her by family, friends, former students and fellow teachers. She also thinks of the family of the person who gave his heart to her.
“The sad thing is someone had to die for me to receive a heart,” Barto said. She was told it came from a young man, possibly 18 years old. This recipient said that family has been in her prayers.
She didn’t have to spend much time on the heart transplant list. Barto said she was put on the list on Wednesday afternoon and got the call later that evening to “get herself to Nashville.”
“It was remarkable,” Barto said. “It was a God thing.”
Barto’s church, Maple Grove Missionary Baptist, also has provided much support during her illness.
Stepping up to help
It was some former coworkers who initially set up a GoFundMe account to help Barto with expenses not covered by insurance. Mike Crabtree and Phil Porter got the account up and running and set a $5,000 goal; it was surpassed in a few days. That money will help the Barto family pay for her expenses while remaining in Nashville for weeks.
Barto taught alongside Porter for years at Everett and also Fairview. Crabtree was principal when Barto was at Carpenters Middle, later becoming her supervisor when she was named homebound teacher.
That she was so quick to find a caregiver to stay with her when she goes into the hospitality house is also something for which Barto gives God credit. She said she just put out a plea and a dear friend, Ganna Kidd, answered back.
Kidd will need to stay with Barto 24/7 at the hospitality house as she prepares herself to come home. Barto said she has known Kidd for years. Barto taught her son many years ago.
“She was so wonderful to volunteer to come here,” Barto said.
Barto’s daughter-in-law, Amanda Marie Rader, made her a blanket featuring photos of her family members. Rader presented it to her last Christmas. That was Barto’s first visit to the hospital as this journey began.
“Mary is one of the sweetest, most selfless people I know,” Rader said in a Facebook message. “She’s always smiling and full of joy. Her ‘grands,’ as she calls them, are her world. She loves and adores them and they adore her just the same. She has accepted me from Day 1 and has loved me as if I am one of her own. I couldn’t have asked for a better mother-in-law.”
This time of need has shown Barto how fortunate she is to have those around her willing to take a role in her recovery, from those donating money to others who stay by her side each day as she recovers.
She’s had time in the hospital to look back on a lot of fond memories, like her work as a teenager for the political career in Blount County of Phil Porter’s dad, Floyd Porter. She was one of his “Republican girls,” she said, going around and handing out his political brochures. Barto also remembers Phil Porter’s mom, Bernice, who made dozens and dozens of homemade yeast rolls for the annual “Gay Nineties Supper” at Houston Station Clubhouse.
She said Phil Porter and Crabtree remain two great friends in this time of need.
“I am just so grateful for this community,” she said. “I am humbled.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.