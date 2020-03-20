For 28 years, Jacoby Yarbro lived a relatively healthy and enjoyable life in Knoxville: He graduated high school and went on to major in communications at Carson-Newman University.
Raised by his grandmother and great-aunt, Helen Ashe and Ellen Turner, founders of Knoxville’s The Love Kitchen, he grew up in a place where love and concern for others was demonstrated on a daily basis. The Love Kitchen opened it doors to gladly serve free meals to those less fortunate.
Yarbro was diagnosed at the age of 7 with diabetes, but that didn’t slow him down. Nor was the diagnosis a surprise, as both Yarbro’s parents also suffered from the disease. His sister, too.
It was in 2015, when Yarbro’s situation changed. He said he was working for a company in Louisville when he noticed he was having to adjust his computer to be able to see. A doctor’s visit was in order, he said.
Yarbro started receiving some injections as treatment, but his eyesight continued to wane. In May 2016, he stopped driving and had to ride a bus to his job in Knoxville. That continued through July.
When things didn’t improve, Yarbro said he went to the doctor again. This time he was told to get to the emergency room as soon as possible. As it turns out, the pressure on his right eye was five times the normal rate. Doctors inserted a shunt into his eye to relieve some of the pressure.
Eventually, he would lose most of the sight in his left eye as well. In the end, it was ruled diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma that took his sight. It wasn’t long before his kidneys were affected, too.
It’s now March 2020. Yarbro, who once served as youth minister to two Knoxville churches before his health crisis, now spends several hours each week hooked up to dialysis machines that filter his blood because his kidneys are unable to. The only solution — Jacoby needs a kidney transplant. He’s 32.
Diabetes, by the numbers
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 34.2 million adults in the United States have diabetes, and one in five don’t even know it. It is the seventh-leading cause of death and the No. 1 cause of kidney failure and adult blindness.
There are 100,000 people in the United States waiting for a kidney donation, according to Donate Life America. The average wait time is three to five years for a kidney from a deceased donor.
Live donors often are family members, but that isn’t always the case. A living donor kidney can last from 12 to 20 years, whereas one from a deceased donor will last eight to 12.
Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Yarbro catches a city bus at 6 a.m. to arrive at a local dialysis center close to his South Knoxville home. He’s there at least until 10:30 a.m. He is single and lives on his own.
“There are some folks who will spend the rest of their lives on dialysis,” Yarbro said. He hopes he isn’t one of them.
Spread the word
What he isn’t doing is sitting around hoping someone hears his pleas for help. Instead, Yarbro has started a personal campaign to reach as many people as he can. His ultimate goal is for people to get tested to see if they are a match for him. We are all born with two kidneys, he pointed out.
“Share your spare” is his mantra; he has placed it on T-shirts and a Facebook page, “Kidney4jacoby.” He wants people to understand they can be live donors. Give one away and keep one, Yarbro explained. Donors will keep their healthiest kidney and donate the other.
“You only need one,” he said.
Of course that is if a person is healthy. Once a person decides to become a donor, they go through a myriad of tests to make sure. Yarbro is on the transplant list at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. His surgery would be performed there.
He also could receive a cadaver kidney, but it would not last as long as one that comes from a live donor.
Matching blood types is the first hurdle. Yarbro’s is O. Because it is so common, however, that means that it is harder for him to get a transplant. “There are so many out there that need it,” he said.
Those who do donate most likely will be in the hospital for two days. There is pain associated with it, just like with any surgery. Once out of the hospital, donors can get back to life as it was before the donation.
Donors can be male or female and between the ages of 18 and 70.
Friends who come alongside
Ray Hinkle, a longtime friend and resident of Louisville, is helping Yarbro get his story out there. He’s been contacting media outlets in the area in hopes someone will see the story and want to get tested.
Yarbro could say a lot of why-me’s and feel anger about the way his life has been changed. He chooses not to think that way. He said his grandmother, Helen Ashe, had a few rules to live by. She imparted them to him.
“There is always someone out there less fortunate than you,” he said Ashe would remind him. He never forgets. His mom was a double amputee. His sister had to have a limb removed, too.
He calls 2016 his “year of loss” because he lost his sister, his eyesight, his kidneys and the ability to drive. He said all of that serves to remind him that God is always working behind the scenes. People step up with compassion and love for others, he said. He sees that in motion.
As he waits patiently for a new kidney, this young man with the potential for decades of living has begun singing more and would love to take it further. He is a member of the Knoxville Opera Gospel Choir. He has set large goals for himself, once he gets that much-needed transplant.
He loves fitness and walked the Knoxville Half-Marathon a few years ago. He volunteered with a middle school ministry called YOKE and is an active board member of Club VIBES, an organization for the visually impaired in Knoxville.
“I am hoping to conquer the world,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.