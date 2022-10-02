When Sally Bevard wakes up this morning, she knows it’s just a regular Monday for most of us, but for this Macon, Georgia native, Oct. 3, 2022 marks a huge accomplishment.
She is now a centenarian, turning 100 today.
The celebrations started last week, however, as friend Wendy King took Bevard to a favorite restaurant in Maryville. Bevard was told by Wendy, a resident of Maryville, they were going to enjoy a lunch at Cafe LeReve, a student-run restaurant on the campus of Maryville High School. Wendy had taken Bevard here last year, and she loved it.
On Tuesday, they arrived at what Bevard thought was just a quiet lunch for two. But Wendy had other ideas. She had invited some of her Blount County friends and one from Oak Ridge to help her do the day right. It’s not every day you get throw a bash for someone like Bevard, who’s beaten the odds of longevity.
As she stepped inside the restaurant, Bevard was stunned to see a long table full of people to celebrate her.
“This is wonderful,” she said more than once. “I just can’t believe this. I feel really special.”
Wendy brought her husband Eddie along. Also in a celebratory mood was Terri Galdi, from Oak Ridge. Gary and Toni Miles, Maryville residents, knew they had to be here. So too, did Clyde and Ginger Byrge, who live in Townsend. Brenda Morton, of Maryville, rounded out the guest list.
While Bevard was born and grew up in Macon, Georgia, she said hers was a life spent in many corners of the world. She said there were 22 different locations she called home. Germany was one of them, as her husband, Frank, was a pilot in the Air Force.
“We met during the war and got married,’” she said. “Then our life of travel began.”
The couple raised three sons. Frank died at the age of 92, and Bevard lost two of her sons. One lives in Oak Ridge.
Wendy said Bevard requires minimal help at the independent living apartment in Knoxville where she resides. Wendy makes the bed and does other household chores twice a week, including care of her fish.
There are people who want to know the secret to longevity; Bevard said it’s quite simple.
“I don’t have any advice at all,” Bevard said. “Just don’t die.”
She is in great shape but does use a walker for safety. Her memory is excellent. And despite the crowd noise, she heard every comment and question. Her one giant medical scare came years ago when she was diagnosed and beat breast cancer.
Wendy said this energetic senior plays beanbag baseball four times a week at her apartment complex. They call her the “home run queen” at her independent living facility. Bevard even said she is still able to run.
Even at 100, Bevard rises each day, gets dressed and puts on her makeup. She does her own hair. “I just feel wonderful all the time,” she said. Daily stints at the piano are part of her routine.
It wasn’t a given that Bevard would live to see this day, especially since genes do play a role. Most of her family died early in life, while her mom lived to be in her 80s. Bevard admits to smoking early on, but said she quit decades ago.
Friendships were made all over the world. This centenarian said Brigadier Gen. Chuck Yeager was friends with her and Frank; Yeager was the one who broke the sound barrier. They also knew Gen. James “Jimmy” Doolittle, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his raid on Japan in 1942. It was called Doolittle’s Raid.
Bevard met some of her well-wishers for the first time at her party. One man, Gary Miles, is 80. “He’s just a kid,” Bevard said with a huge smile.
Clyde Byrge even made her a cake, one of her favorites. He researched caramel cake recipes from 100 years ago. He found a fantastic Southern one, made it for Bevard and also made enough to share.
While she has no advice to give, hers is a life lived with joy and friendships. Bevard said she liked every place she has ever lived and found things to keep her occupied. Laughing is one of her remedies for what might be ailing a person.
Wendy also said this centenarian remains positive in everything she does. No harsh words are spoken against anyone, Wendy said. Bevard’s mottos seems to be to take what life may bring and make the most of it.
The 100-year-old was having such a great time at her party she invited people back to the same place for her 101st. That’s her optimism on full display.
“I don’t feel old, not a bit,” Bevard said. “I am going to keep living.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.