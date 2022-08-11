If you want to start a family feud, just bring up religion or politics — which is why so many people set those topics as off-limits at holidays and other gatherings.
But the nonprofit Braver Angels believes we can hold civil conversations with those with beliefs far removed from our own. And after the divisive 2016 election, it set out across the country to show us how.
“Never before have we been so divided,” said Jerry Mantooth, 66, pastor of Monte Vista Baptist Church. At least in his lifetime, he said. He recently attended a workshop hosted by Braver Angels, called “Skills for Bridging the Divide,” and is now bringing it to Monte Vista as a community event open to all who seek to heal, understand and engage in ways that make our nation stronger.
The workshop will be offered from 3:30-6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, at Monte Vista, located in Maryville. It is free to attend, but registration is required at braverangels.com. The session is limited to 50 participants.
Mantooth stressed that his church and others in the Baptist faith do not take political stands from the pulpit, and this workshop is not an attempt to get anyone to change their political views.
The mission, according to Braver Angels’ website, is to provide the necessary tools so that people can express their views and be treated with respect and seek common ground. It all starts with listening.
In December 2016, Better Angels assembled both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton supporters in Ohio to see if they could, through conversation and listening, disagree respectfully. They were native-born and immigrants, Christian and Muslim, Black and white. That first gathering was successful and became the first Better Angels event. Soon other communities wanted to participate.
Then name was later changed to Braver Angels, inspired by the words of President Abraham Lincoln, who called on Americans to summon the “better angels” of our nature and called on us to find the courage to pursue a more perfect union.
Mantooth praised this nonprofit for its bipartisanship. He said he has been in difficult conversations with those with opposing views and his attendance at the previous workshop helped.
“It has encouraged me to have a conversation with him and approach it from the standpoint of ‘can you help me understand why you feel the way you do?’ I am also going to expect that courtesy will be extended to me, that he will listen to me say why I feel the way I do,” Mantooth said.
Braver Angels’ founder is a marriage counselor, explained Linda Legge, one of the moderators for the upcoming workshop at Monte Vista. She lives in East Tennessee and said there are Braver Angels affiliates in Memphis and Nashville in addition to the one here.
“He thought he had skills to apply to the situation that was happening after the election,” Legge said of the Braver Angels organizer. “He brought together a room full of Reds and Blues and came up with the program that encourages people to talk like civil people.”
Pastor Mantooth said he has always felt like Monte Vista should be a place that helps build bridges among its diverse population. He said the workshop did not promote one political party over the other; in fact, none of the moderators disclosed their party preference. They work really hard at being fair, he said.
As someone who has led marriage retreats, Mantooth said he knows the key is communication — how to listen and how to speak.
“Listening is not easy,” he said. “For most of us, we are not really listening. We are already formulating in our mind what our response is going to be. We are sort of waiting for them to stop talking so we can tell them what we know and we are missing what they are saying.”
It’s like forming those ‘gotcha’ questions in response to what someone is saying, Legge added. She said that is addressed in the workshop. She said the correct approach is to ask authentic questions. “Be curious instead of using gotcha moments,” she offered.
With a 30-year career in human resources, Legge said she has dealt with the dynamics of multiple employees who must work side by side. She’s also had rifts in her own family over politics. It can be easy to get sucked in.
CBS has been in contact with Braver Angels and plans to send a team to cover the Aug. 21 workshop at Monte Vista to be used in a future news presentation. Braver Angels holds multiple events across the country to help people bridge the partisan divide and work for a beloved community. Legge said it does take work, but it is worth it. Things will only get worse for this country, she predicted, if people can’t come together.
“This is a skills building workshop,” she said. “People will learn about listening skills and communication skills and how to pivot away from distressing talk. It is important that we at least listen to each other and hear the perspectives and not demonize others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.