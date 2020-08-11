Two slices of bread and a dollop of mayonnaise — that’s all you need when the tomatoes are coming in fast, plump and the best shade of red.
Tony and Janice Maynard have eaten their share of tomato sandwiches in the 62 years they’ve been married. The couple lives off Pleasant Hill Road in Maryville on the very property Tony, 83, grew up on. He’s farmed all his life and put two daughters through college with the vocation.
These two are definitely doing something right this garden season. Tony said he emptied out an old fish pond years ago and began growing tomatoes.
They did fine for a while until a disease put an end to the harvest. Experts at the University of Tennessee told him to lay off planting for a year and then start again.
“We have done real well,” he said as he stood near the plants, which are 11 feet tall. “I have some that weigh over a pound and a half. A couple maybe are 2 pounds.”
The garden plot is 12-feet-by-16-feet. Tony’s grandson helped him turn that old fish pond into a food provider.
“I have 11 tomato plants and 12 pepper plants,” he explained. “We have already canned 30 quarts of tomatoes, and then I have canned probably 35 to 40 pints of peppers. We have given tons away.”
Tony planted the tomatoes and peppers on April 17. He said his mother always said if you plant them on the 17th, you wouldn’t have to worry about frost.
“I did that and had to cover them three days in a row,” he said.
The Maynards are growing two kinds of peppers — cayenne and green. Tony said he didn’t order the hot ones and was surprised when they came up. They are cooking, canning and giving some away.
The dirt is 3 feet deep and Tony said he fertilized the tomatoes at least three times as they started growing. He has a spigot nearby to water when nature doesn’t cooperate. The dirt was retrieved “right out of my woods,” Tony said.
He also built the racks he placed in the garden as the plants grew taller. Now that they are at 11 feet, he must use a ladder to retrieve them from the vines.
Janice said recent days have been busy with all the canning. In addition to the vegetables they grow, they also can make sauerkraut using a recipe that’s decades old.
“I was probably 13 or 14 and a lady next door was canning,” Tony recalled. “I walked by their house back and forth to catch the bus. One day she and her daughter were canning so I walked up to the kitchen door and started helping. She gave me the recipe and I still use it today.”
He can also remember when his family had a a large garden and used to put the fruits of their labor in baskets next to the road. People came by, selected their produce and left money in a jar. They were never cheated, Tony said.
It is evident this husband and wife have the proverbial green thumb. When asked about other family members, they said there are others in their midst who can coax wonderful things from the dirt. Their grandsons enjoy the challenge.
Janet has even found a way to have fresh tomatoes well into December.
“I picked all of the green ones in October and wrapped them in individual pages of The Daily Times and put them in a basket in a dark room,” she said. “At Christmas, we have fresh, ripe tomatoes.”
The Maynards’ daughter, Tina French, lives and farms in Virginia. She provided the cucumbers for some bread and butter pickles. This couple said fresh produce from your own dirt can’t be beat.
“We were raises on tomatoes,” Tony said. “We like to walk to the garden with a biscuit in hand and pick a tomato to slice and put on them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.