The Highlander Research and Education Center, located in Jefferson County, at the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, is an educational center that works to promote and support justice, equality and sustainability. National leaders such as Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks and Stokely Carmichael met with staff at Highlander to become more effective in their work. Many current national and local leaders continue to consult with the Center.
Rev. Allyn Maxfield-Steele, co-executive director of Highlander, will give an informational presentation about Highlander for the community and the Wilmington Yearly Meeting of Friends gathering in Maryville. He will be joined by Cal Lane, who works with Highlander’s Education Team.
The program will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at the Maryville Friends Church, located at 2044 Sequoyah Ave., Maryville. The program is free and open to the public. Maxfield-Steele and Lane will discuss Highlander’s contemporary and historical work and mission.
Established in 1932 in Monteagle, by Myles Horton, Don West, Jim Dombrowski and others, Highlander serves as an educational catalyst for individuals, groups and social movements throughout the South, Appalachia and the world. Upon its founding, Highlander initially focused on organizing unemployed and working people. They soon became an education center training union organizers and leaders in 11 states. They also fought segregation in the labor movement, holding their first integrated workshop in 1944.
Highlander’s commitment to ending segregation in the workplace made it a critical incubator for significant events in the Civil Rights movement, including the “Montgomery bus boycott, the Citizenship Schools and the founding of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC). In 1961, following years of government investigations, the State of Tennessee revoked Highlander’s original charter and seized its land and buildings,” according to the Highlander website, www.highlandercenter.org. The next day, the group reopened as the Highlander Research and Education Center, based in Knoxville from 1961 to 1971. In 1972, the Center moved to its current location near New Market.
In the 1960s and 1970s, the Center supported anti-strip mining and worker health and safety struggles. In the 1980s and 1990s, the Center expanded its grassroots organizations supporting anti-pollution and fights against toxic dumping. By establishing international connections with activists and organizers, the Center conducted workshops in economic human rights, trade and globalization issues. Today, Highlander supports thousands of community leaders every year from a range of movement frontlines in the region and across the globe, including the Movement 4 Black Lives, LGBTQ liberation movements, immigrant and refugee rights struggles.
Rev. Maxfield-Steele grew up in Texas, Germany and North Carolina and, as an ordained minister, has served churches in Nashville, Springfield and Juneau, Alaska. As an educator and organizer in South Carolina, Maxfield-Steele came to Highlander as a program participant and later received an invitation to serve on Highlander’s Board of Directors in 2011. He accepted the Co-Executive Director position in December 2016. Lane, who has been with Highlander since 2019, is a community organizer from Appalachia working on intergenerational and youth organizing at Highlander and working in the community around queer liberation and state violence. Lane helps organize Highlander’s Seeds of Fire youth program. The public is invited to attend. Light refreshments will be offered at the church, following the presentation.
Maryville Friends Church is located at 2044 Sequoyah Ave., Maryville, near the John Sevier Elementary School.
