Knoxville Children’s Theatre, in partnership with the Clayton Foundation will present a live production of “The Hobbit.” This live stage adaptation of the famous novel by J.R.R. Tolkien is written by Patricia Gray. The play is being performed now through Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets are $12-$15
Bilbo, one of the most conservative of all Hobbits, is asked to leave his large, roomy and very dry home in the ground in order to set off as chief robber in an attempt to recover an important treasure. It’s the last thing that any sensitive Hobbit would want to do, but great benefit eventually results — not only for Bilbo but for all of the Hobbits who inhabit Middle Earth — and the hearts of those children and adults who continue to enjoy a magical fantasy.
The play is performed by 24 young actors, from ages 8 to 16. Bilbo and Gandalf will be played by KCT veterans Danny Davis and PJ Copeland respectively. Gollum will be portrayed by KCT veteran Lily Segars and Smaug will be portrayed by Anna Stanley.
Maxwell Collins plays the Great Goblin and Caroline Alley portrays the Eleven Queen. The rest of the cast features veterans Emma Adkins, Truman Ball, Mara Kate Barker, Chloe Beeler, Vivienne Bullard, Ellie Copeland, Eva Kaufmann, Tiger Ladaa, Gabrielle Marlow, Leeland Robbins, and Macon Sloan. Amelie Hayter, Maxwell Hill, Rosalie Linnabary, Maggie McNally, Macy Moon, Ida Roberson, and Kennedy Welch are making their KCT debuts in this production.
