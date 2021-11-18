Jonesborough — This holiday season, a beloved tradition returns to Tennessee’s oldest town: storyteller Tim Lowry’s one-man performance of “A Christmas Carol.”
The International Storytelling Center (ISC) will reopen its intimate theater for the first time since 2019 to bring back Lowry’s rendition of the Charles Dickens classic.
Lowry will offer two performances, a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7:30 p.m. evening concert, on Friday, Dec. 10. Tickets for both shows are just $20, and include refreshments after the show.
Reservations are highly recommended.
“A Christmas Carol” has been one of the world’s most beloved stories for nearly 200 years.
Lowry has been perfecting the piece since 2014, when he performed it at the National Storytelling Festival. Combining Lowry’s affection for period costumes, holidays, and humor, “A Christmas Carol” is a veritable tour de force in which he gently transports his audience to another time and place.
“With its storied history and cobblestone sidewalks, we think Jonesborough provides the perfect backdrop for what has become one of Lowry’s signature stories,” said Susan O’Connor, ISC programs director. “We’re so pleased to welcome him and our audience back this year.”
The family-favorite concert is appropriate for ages 10 and up.
Tickets are available for purchase on storytellingcenter.net, via email at customerservice@storytellingcenter.net, or by calling 800-952-8392.
For everyone’s safety, ISC will require photo identification and proof of vaccination (or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of showtime) to be shown at the door.
All attendees are asked to wear a well-fitting face mask for the duration of the show.
Headquartered in Jonesborough, the “storytelling capital of the world,” ISC was established in 1973 as an educational and cultural institution dedicated to building a better world through the power of storytelling.
For more information visit www.storytellingcenter.net.
