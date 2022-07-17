The task was monumental — take 27 elementary school kids with varying degrees of experience with musical theater and teach them a play in less than a week — that they would then perform in public.
That was the goal of Lisa Kosier at Monte Vista Baptist Church and her staff at this very first music camp for kids. It was held Monday-Thursday of last week, capped off with a Thursday evening performance in front of family, friends and church congregation.
The play was entitled “The Lions, the Switch and the Warm Robes,” a takeoff from The Chronicles of Narnia and “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.” But instead of a trip to Narnia, these actors and singers led their audience through the biblical Chronicles of Daniel. It was published by Little Big Stuff Music.
Kosier put the word out in the community about this music camp for rising fourth through seventh graders, not limiting it to the Monte Vista family.
“Most of these kids are not Monte Vista kids,” she said. “Five are and the rest are not. The rest are all community kids.”
“The Lions, the Switch and the Warm Robes” begins as three friends gain possession of a virtual reality game called Treasure of Babylon. They take this virtual journey only to discover themselves back thousands of years to biblical times. The three friends are played by Kennedy Johnston, Zee Carnes and Kensleigh Kosier. Lisa is the wife of Cliff Kosier, associate minister of music at Monte Vista. She was previously children’s choir director for Central Baptist in Bearden and certified music teacher. She now works for Maryville City Schools in the CDC program.
“We have kids from Union Grove, Montgomery Ridge, kids who are home-schooled, one from Athens and from private schools,” Kosier said.”We just put it out there and they signed up.”
The script was revised for this production by Angie Wood, Kosier explained. That was done to fit the size of the cast and time constraints.
This music teacher requested the help of Catarina Boring, a 2022 graduate of Maryville High School, to teach the drama side of things. Boring, 18, took theater for two years at MHS and has been in several plays as a member of Primary Players. Her first order of business was to cast the actors. Boring said she put kids into groups of three and had them read from the script. That enabled her to select the roles that fit each actor. Then it was time to get to work.
“We basically had two days for them to learn their lines,” this drama instructor said. “They have done great.”
Zee has also been a member of Primary Players. She is a home-schooled student who will be entering eighth grade. Kennedy and Kensleigh both attend Coulter Grove Intermediate; Kennedy will be in seventh grade while Kensleigh is now a fifth grader.
Everyone in the show sings and there are 13 who are also actors, Boring said. The rest have worked on sets, props and costumes. Boring, herself, had a part to play. She was one of the characters who helped guide the three main characters along their journey.
In the fall, Boring will be attending Middle Tennessee State University, where she will study film and video production. Many of these kids will likely want to continue in the performing arts.
“I really enjoy both music and acting,” Kennedy said. “Music just makes me happy.”
Zee said her aunt attends Monte Vista and told her about the project. She said her character, Emma, is a very good riddle solver. It was definitely the perfect role for her.
“My character, Katy, is all about the Bible so that fits me because I am too,” Kensleigh, 10, said. “I love church and coming here to learn about God.”
As a music teacher, Kosier knows the benefits of introducing children of all ages to music. She said there is no better way of self expression.
“Music teaches every subject,” she said. “It gives children — it gives people — the opportunity to express themselves, be themselves. And there are no stipulations, no box they have to fit into. Music is an individualized art.”
With this being such a positive experience for all involved, Kosier said there are plans to make this music camp an annual event. There is even talk of Kosier starting a community show choir for kids with Monte Vista serving as the location.
Zee, Kennedy and Kensleigh getting up early each day to be at the church before 9 a.m. wasn’t a problem, despite it being their summer break from school. Kensleigh said the anticipation kept things exciting and new.
“You get up every day and don’t know what is going to happen,” she said. “It’s an adventure.”
