A homegrown tomato or fresh green beans from the garden can't be beat — just ask a group of Dotson Memorial members who set up tents every Thursday to share the bounty.
This church, located at the corner of William Blount Drive and Morganton Road, started an outreach ministry this summer, called The Lord's Table. Gardeners in the congregation have signed on to provide some of what they harvest, while others donate money so this ministry can add to its selection.
Then from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m each Thursday, it's all given away to anyone who stops by. The free produce will be handed out weekly at least through August, organizers said.
On a recent Thursday morning there was a grandmother who stopped by for some onions, beans, corn and other vegetables. She is raising her four grandchildren. Also available at no cost are boxes of macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, canned goods and also loaves of bread.
"This is the first year," said Don Franklin, one of the organizers. "We are hoping to make it an annual event."
The Lord's Table was the idea of Sean Wentley, pastor of discipleship, evangelism and missions. Senior Pastor is Jim Cummings, who celebrated his 10th anniversary leading this congregation, in 2021.
Those Sunday school classes that don't have gardeners in their midst take up money that is used to go to local markets to buy extra produce. Bananas, apples and oranges were on the table on this particular day.
People were showing up even before 10 a.m. and were allowed to select their produce. Some have been coming here on Thursdays from the beginning; there are first-timers each week, too.
Franklin said there is no signing up required, and no one is asked personal questions. These volunteers include religious tracts with the produce and they also ask if anyone needs prayer. Several stood with DMBC members and prayed for relatives having upcoming surgeries and for children returning to school.
Also helping out on this Thursday in July was Eldra Best. He said this ministry would love to include other farmers who might have extra fruits and vegetables. Beat said he can arrange for pickup. The items need to be picked late in the week so they are fresh, he said.
Also on hand this day was Don's wife, Jerry Franklin and also Eldra's wife, Janice. Others donating their time included Janice and Ed Owens, Jay and Jackie Barber, Tierney Ledbetter and Larry Russell.
Franklin said he knows the need is out there. The cost of groceries and practically everything else has gone up recently. He said this ministry is about being more Christ-like and helping those in need.
"We are trying to mimic Christ," he said, "by showing love to the community. God has given us this bounty and we are just wanting to share it with others."
Signs along busy Morganton and William Blount advertise this weekly giveaway. Tents are set up close to the roads so all is visible. Some days, there are so many people coming, the food is gone by noon.
That speaks to the need here. Franklin has served as a missionary on four different continents, including Third World countries. He has seen abject poverty.
"The needs here are different, but there is need here just the same," Franklin said. Missions work requires work at home and in far away locations, he said.
The Bests have been at this church for more than 20 years. So have the Franklins. There is always a good number of volunteers from Dotson who support this new outreach. Ledbetter has shown up every week.
"While doing this ministry, we might say something that might bring someone closer to God," Eldra said. '"Some gesture that is made. The word is getting out that the people of Dotson Memorial care about others."
There have been a few hiccups along the way to getting this outreach going full speed. Don said they first installed a large, permanent tent they had planned to leave in place until the end of the season. It was blown down twice in a storm and then torn apart by another. Portable take-down tents are now set up each week.
A steady flow of customers came by on this hot July Thursday, including James Holland, 11 and Nicholas Holland. Both said they have come just about every week for the garden harvest.
It's been a blessing to receive the extra food, Nicholas said. He especially loved the green tomatoes he got the week before. He said he will be back.
It's all been good, James said, smiling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.