Like most other communities across the country, Blount County should be knee-deep in Vacation Bible School opportunities, but COVID-19 has driven its tentacles into this annual summer rite.
A look at several local churches’ websites reveals most are not even having that conversation. Several have been streaming church services via Facebook Live and other means as doors to these houses of worship have remain locked for weeks.
For instance, Alcoa First United Methodist has posted on its website that on-site services will resume June 21. No collection plates will be passed; instead collection containers will be available for that purpose. All are asked to wear face masks, and no bulletins will be handed out.
As for small group gatherings of more than 10 people, there are none being allowed to meet. That includes Sunday school, in-person children’s gatherings, choir rehearsals and congregational singing.
Fairview United Methodist Church likewise is slowly and cautiously getting back to holding on-site services. Its website states there should be no organized sports, camps or other activities.
No information regarding upcoming VBS is provided by churches such as Alcoa First Baptist, Fairview United Methodist, Hickory Baptist, St. Mark’s UMC or Alcoa UMC. First Baptist Maryville held a “Summer Bible Experience,” according to its website.
New Hope Baptist Church in Maryville began its in-person services at the end of May, Youth Minister Nick Payne said, adding the church conducted Sunday morning-only services for a couple of weeks and then reopened Sunday night and Wednesday evening services.
“We are doing a social distancing room,” Payne explained. For those uncomfortable sitting in the sanctuary, there is an overflow room where members and visitors can watch the service.
Turnout has been good, Payne said.
What about VBS?
Months ago, even before the coronavirus pandemic, New Hope knew it wanted to host its annual VBS. Payne said after much conversation, Pastor Mike Parker and the VBS committee opted for a virtual presentation.
“We have already been doing a lot of Facebook Live for our regular services,” Payne said. “For our Bible school, the music minister is going to do the songs. We will pre-record a lot of stuff. I will do the lesson for the night. We will post it every night. The students will get some type of interaction instead of just staying at home and reading this or doing that.”
Families interested in New Hope’s virtual VBS are asked to go to the website at newhopeibc.org/events and pre-register. The Bible school will be held July 12-17. On July 11, families will go to the church and, through a drive-thru process, collect their information packets, which will contain crafts for the week, etc.
“We will give them a packet that has crafts for the week, devotions for the week and tell them how to tune in to the worship service,” Payne said. “It will be at their leisure.”
The theme this year will be “Concretes and Cranes.” Payne said the week of activities will be suitable for those age 4 through high school seniors.
In any given year, close to 300 children and youth attend VBS at New Hope. Payne said the church didn’t want to cancel VBS entirely. Holding it virtually was the best fit, he said.
“We just didn’t feel like canceling Bible school was an option,” the youth minister said. “We really wanted to outreach and still try to give the gospel to as many kids as possible.”
The second week in July seems like the best time for the New Hope family. It has been an evening event for quite some time.
Students haven’t been inside a regular school classroom since mid-March. Payne said they felt like being able to offer activities for them during this long break is important. It is something they do for the community.
“We want to still be able to outreach and share the love of Christ with kids,” he said.
Oak Street opts for on-site VBS
Oak Street Baptist in Maryville will choose a different route. Brenda Farner serves as co-director of the VBS there, along with David Kirkland. She said their committee met this week and decided VBS would take place on-site with precautionary guidelines.
The Bible school will be held the same week as New Hope’s, July 12-16. The Friday family night will likely not be held due to the large number of people that generally attend, Farner said. Changes will be implemented and could include how children rotate through various activity stations. Workers who serve food will wear masks and gloves. The children will be served their food instead of picking it themselves, and tables will be distanced and cleaned after each class. These are one set of options, Farner said.
The other might include staging Bible school as a drive-in event, with families staying in their cars. Each would be given their meal as they leave. It probably wouldn’t last for three hours, which is the normal length each evening.
Farner said there might be people in the church who don’t feel comfortable being present, and that is OK. She said some families may not want to send their children as the pandemic hasn’t gone away. That, too, she said, is understandable.
There are a couple of reasons, however, that Oak Street doesn’t want to go the virtual VBS route.
Virtual may not work for all
“The majority of our children that come — that wouldn’t work for them because they don’t have the means to do that,” Farner said. “Our kids, we also like to feed them. We have always fed them. I know that for some, that is the only meal they get that day. It is important for us to do that.”
The final decisions haven’t been made at Oak Street, but the church has committed to having VBS in some shape or form. “We may have 100 or we may have 20,” Farner said. She added that some people might even criticize them for the decisions they make.
She and other VBS directors met back in January to start the planning for this annual summer outreach. A lot has happened in the interim.
“Little did we know when we went to conference what would happen and that we would be looking at Bible school in a whole different way,” Farner said.
