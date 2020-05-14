Can you be in New Orleans by tomorrow? That’s how local nurse and mother Sarah Clinard began her COVID-19 patient care journey in April.
Clinard, a 2002 graduate of Alcoa High School and mother to two young children, said she had been recruited by Krucial Staffing to serve on the front lines of the pandemic.
In the beginning, Clinard was told she would be assigned to New York City, but at the last minute she switched directions.
Clinard drove the 600 miles to New Orleans, where she met up with about 500 other health care providers from around the country.
They were responsible for setting up a 1,000-bed mobile medical unit within a New Orleans convention center.
She and some of the others also got the opportunity to make the rounds at local hospitals to care for patients who tested positive for coronavirus.
They were some of the first ones coming in from outside New Orleans.
The opportunity was afforded Clinard through the state of Louisiana; she was compensated for her service.
“This is something I love to do,” Clinard said, adding she has served in other countries on medical missions before, but never in a disaster setting here in her own country.
The graduate of Lincoln Memorial University’s nursing program started out her career at Blount Memorial Hospital immediately after college.
After serving in the intensive care unit at BMH for seven years, Clinard, 36, was recruited by Tennessee Donor Services to travel on behalf of organ donors. Then she started a family and stepped away from her career.
What she left behind
She’s back at BMH as a PRN in the recovery room, electing to come back about three years ago.
Clinard said the hardest part about her two weeks in New Orleans was leaving her children behind.
They are 6 and 3.
One just completed kindergarten and the other attends preschool at Alcoa Elementary School.
There’s been lots of media coverage of New York City’s massive number of coronavirus cases and deaths, as well as New Orleans’.
Clinard said the mortality rate from the virus in New Orleans has been high, as many in the city have underlying conditions and haven’t had access to health care. She said the majority of the cases she saw were over the age of 45, but some were much younger.
“There were a lot of deaths down there,” she said.
As of early Wednesday, there were 6,420 cases of coronavirus in New Orleans alone, and 416 deaths.
Because she had a village of family and friends supporting her, Clinard said she was able to travel and serve the people of New Orleans with no worries about care for her children.
Husband Ryne was a huge part of that, she said.
“He was amazing,” this mom said.
“He stepped up to the plate. I have never done anything this dramatic since having kids.
“The medical missions were done before that.”
The entire experience was anything but a typical New Orleans visit. Clinard said there was a heavy military presence there as they arrived.
They prepped the health care workers on what to expect, Clinard said.
Long days, nights
She and the others were on-site at the mobile unit by 5:30 or 6 a.m. daily. By the time they got back to their hotel, it would be 9 p.m.
The volunteers also weren’t allowed to have phones during that time.
“It felt somewhat like a war zone,” the nurse said.
“The city was very closed down. We weren’t allowed to go out anywhere because we were the first line of defense. We were told if anything happens to us, that’s it.”
Even driving into the city seemed surreal, Clinard said.
She’s seen the videos of a lively city with crowds packed along Bourbon Street before the pandemic hit.
Her experience was much different.
“You would drive down the road in complete silence,” she said.
Despite the lack of crowds, it wasn’t easy to find a place to stay.
Clinard said all of the hotels were shut down.
However, a five-star hotel allowed the group to stay there.
It was really odd, Clinard said, to be in a hotel where no one else was staying or providing services.
Up close and personal
After seeing the toll this virus has taken, Clinard said it is worse than even media reports.
She said lives have been saved because people have stayed home and followed CDC guidelines.
Now that she has been part of a disaster relief team, Clinard said she would do it again.
There is something about the feeling you get from being able to make a difference in a moment of crisis, she said. And while that seems dramatic, she said all of us have a role to play in the pandemic, whether it be to sew face masks or simply stay safe at home.
This was Clinard’s first trip to New Orleans, but hopefully not her last.
“I would love to go back post-pandemic to see what the area is usually like,” she explained.
“I’ve always heard it’s some place to see.”
The takeaways
After returning home to her family and friends, Clinard has had time to decompress and look back on all that she was able to do in the Crescent City.
Memories won’t fade easily, she said. She will remember the faces of the people she met and was able to treat.
She is keeping in contact with some of the other health care workers from around the country.
Clinard is quick to tell others she doesn’t want attention or praise for what she did.
There are so many others out there doing more, she said.
She stepped up to answer the call of duty.
The experience on the front line gives you lots to ponder, this nurse said.
Life, Clinard said, looks different in times such as these.
“I don’t believe someone can do these deployments and not be changed in some way,” she said.
“Either it be that you are away from your family and you appreciate the little things more or you are just more appreciative for one’s health and support system.”
