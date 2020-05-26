Matt Loud’s foray into the world of cheesecake baking was born out of necessity — he was craving a slice and figured he might as well learn to make a whole cake to satisfy that desire.
After all, making your own is also a lot less expensive than what most restaurants charge for even a nibble.
That was six years ago, and since then Loud has made hundreds of cheesecakes. He starts with a basic recipe, baking them in a springform pan. The toppings he adds for a decadent dessert include fresh berries such as strawberries or raspberries with a homemade chocolate ganache. He also has added to his list of cheesecake offerings to include an Oreo cheesecake, Reese’s peanut butter version and for summer — key lime.
His attention to detail even includes toasting his own pecans, which brings out the flavor.
“I have always loved cheesecake,” he said. “It’s been my favorite dessert ever since I can remember.”
Anytime is the right time for cheesecake, the baker will tell you. And when his hours got reduced at work, he decided to make some extra money on the side, taking orders for this popular dessert. He came up with a Facebook page, Cooking Out Loud-TN, and the orders started coming in.
Loud is a surgery technician who is employed at Blount Memorial Hospital. When elective surgeries got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he found himself with some downtime. Coworkers knew of his talents as they had been the recipients of cheesecakes for various functions.
His wife, Darcy, also has friends who gladly will take a slice whenever offered. A few of them asked Matt to bake for them. Then one had the idea for him to start selling them.
A plan takes root
“I made the Facebook page on Friday evening,” he remembered. “I had my first two orders by Saturday afternoon. From there, it took on a life of itself.”
It was a coworker who placed that first order. Since then, he has made more than 40 cakes for customers, some he never knew before this endeavor. Loud is still working at BMH and said his schedule allows for time in the evenings and on weekends to continue on this culinary journey.
His prices are reasonable, starting at $30 for a nine-inch cake. Some restaurants charge double that.
When he started experimenting with those early cheesecakes years ago, he found a recipe on the internet and baked it, before tweaking it to perfection. It was the crust that he first struggled with.
“The crust is definitely the most challenging,” he said. “When it comes out of the springform pan, to not fall part or stick was hard at first.”
He’s licked that challenge. On a recent Wednesday night, he served up one of his most popular — Turtle cheesecake — for tasting and photographing. It didn’t disappoint. The cheesecake was light, not dense like many you get in a restaurant or box in the store freezer. It was airy, with just the right amount of sweet and toppings. Two slices gone in seconds.
Loud said some of the ways he achieves that perfection is by cooking the cheesecake in a water bath and by also using sour cream in the mixture. He’s been to New York City and tried the cheesecake the Big Apple is famous for. So, too, have some of his customers.
Taste it for yourself
Many of them report on his Facebook page that hands down Loud’s cheesecake is better. This reporter agrees.
Travelers to NYC usually want to try cheesecake, pizza and steak while they are there, Loud said. He said for one of those, going anywhere outside Blount County isn’t necessary.
“You don’t have to travel to great lengths to get a great slice of cheesecake,” he said. “You can get it right here in Maryville, Tennessee.”
Another secret to success for this baker is he never freezes the cheesecakes and makes them from scratch. He makes his own toppings, from sea salt caramel to white chocolate ganache. Loud even will deliver inside Blount County or customers can pick them up at no extra cost.
You can order on a Wednesday afternoon and have a fresh cheesecake on the table by Friday, he said. With summer on the way, there are sure to be graduations, birthdays, Father’s Day and the Fourth of July when a fresh baked cheesecake will hit the spot, Loud hopes.
Matt and Darcy have their hands full with three children and their jobs. Matt moved to Maryville from Florida in 1992 and graduated from Maryville High School in 2000.
Service to country
He joined the U.S. Navy after that as a hospital corpsman and served for eight years, doing combat tours in Iraq and the Horn of Africa. He joined BMH in 2013.
He is still serving in the military in the Naval Reserves with the U.S. Marine Corps 4th Medical Battalion.
Darcy serves as his quality assurance taste tester for the cheesecakes. Matt said he never sends out a new cake unless he first bakes one and they both give it a try.
Fall will probably find Loud in the kitchen perfecting a gingerbread cheesecake or a pumpkin spice variety. Seasonal ones are special, he said — rare, too, since they are only available a few weeks of the year.
And while Loud has no culinary training, he does have plenty of years of experimentation to rely on and glowing reviews from those who’ve had the pleasure of downing a slice or two.
“What I get out of it is the enjoyment of making people happy,” Loud said. “In a time of sadness and uncertainty right now, if I can for a moment or an evening, bring some happiness into someone’s life — even if it is through a piece of cheesecake ... .”
