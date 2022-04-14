Like anything adventurous, the journey often begins with an under-your-breath declaration of “why not?” or maybe an assessment that “it couldn’t hurt.”
That’s how the Rev. Anne McKee landed at Maryville College as campus minister back in 2001. She had moved to the area back in 1993 as her husband, Mark Hulsether, took a teaching position at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. The Shreveport, Louisiana, native said she was told back in 2000 that the MC campus minister had left, and colleagues then encouraged her to step up and apply.
“I had never done any formal training for campus ministry,” she said on a recent Tuesday afternoon in her half-empty office in the Samuel Tyndale Center for Campus Ministry at MC. “I had always been a minister in Presbyterian churches. And I really loved that.”
But as a student at Rhodes College in Memphis, McKee said she also fell in love with that small campus and the feeling of an individualized education at a church-related college.
Her vocation first led to a pastorship at First Presbyterian Church in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, from 1984-1986, followed by St. Luke Presbyterian in Minnetonka, Minnesota, 1986-1993. Then after moving to East Tennessee, she served as minister at Farragut Presbyterian from 1993 to 2001.
After multiple nudges to put her name in the hat at MC, she gave the idea some real thought. “Well, I don’t know,’ she told herself. “It couldn’t hurt.”
Up to the challenge
She was hired, and started her MC chaplaincy job in June 2001. McKee said at the time, she knew she had a lot to learn but was ready to be tested. She felt led, she said, to come on board and meet the challenges.
And after 21 years of doing that, McKee is leaving MC for yet another adventure — as interim pastor for Westminster Presbyterian Church in Knoxville. She has already started to serve that congregation, but will also perform her chapel duties on Tuesdays at the college until the end of the semester.
Her duties at MC include the spiritual life on campus and also overseeing MC scholars who were awarded service-based scholarships, like the Bonner and Bradford Scholars. There are 40 Bonners on campus. Each receives money to attend school with the requirement to devote 10 hours each week to serving the community. They volunteer at 40 different local agencies.
MC is associated with the Presbyterian Church, the denomination in which McKee grew up. As chaplain on a college campus, not everyone has the same faith journey. That isn’t an issue with McKee.
“There are people of all faiths at Maryville College and those who aren’t of any particular faith,” McKee said. “One of the things we can find common ground on is living out our faith in the world.” this minister said. “The connection between the spiritual life on campus and service life was really attractive to me when i first came.”
The call of duty
She has made herself available to students, staff and faculty needing spiritual guidance. McKee has lead weekly chapels for years and did them online during the pandemic. If a representative from MC was needed to pray at public events, she would be there.
Those who have attended the annual Easter Sunrise Service on Lloyd Beach can recall how she would always have small gifts for each attendee to take with them. Breakfast was then served at the Center for Campus Ministry.
This year, it will be Louden Young who will take over the Easter outdoor service. He is a graduate of MC and attended the services led by McKee.
The position at Westminster is short-term, as they begin the search for a permanent minister. McKee’s husband retired from UT two years ago; she didn’t know how he would react to her taking on new responsibilities with a church congregation.
in the end, McKee said he told her to do what makes her happy.
Families with children and a strong youth ministry are in the makeup of Westminster Presbyterian, McKee said. There are two worship services on Sunday mornings.
Different challenges
“I love it here at Maryville College but I have always thought it might be nice to end up in a congregation again,” this minister said. “This is a a church I would recommend that my students go to. I spend a lot of energy telling students ‘don’t give up on the church. There are churches that will welcome you and stand for good things that you want to be a part of.’”
A congregation is different from a college campus, McKee knows. Part of the new challenge will be to build up a community of people with disparate lives from one another, relate across a diversity of experiences while also welcoming newcomers, McKee said.
Her replacement at MC hasn’t been named. McKee is confident there will be someone with enthusiasm and new ideas who will be ready to serve. They can come in and do things differently and better, she said.
“You don’t want someone who will come in and just do what you do — you want someone who will come and bring new life and new ideas.”
Saying goodbye
A group of students she mentors were present at the Center for Campus Ministry on Tuesday, grateful for her guidance and disappointed to see her go. McKee told them and others who attend her chapel services of her departure at the end of one of her weekly sermons. It was hard to do, she said.
She is leaving with memories of wonderful times at the college, especially graduations and Easter sunrise services. She was also able to take trips with students.
One experience that stands out was when McKee was working on her Doctor of Ministry degree and she had constructed her thesis project around interviews with students who identified as atheist, agnostic or secular — students without a religious faith. She conduced 20 in-depth interviews about their background, deep values and experiences.
“That these students would trust me enough go tell me their stories was a deep honor,” this minister said. “I became a better minister because of it.”
Her soon-to-be vacant office on the second floor of the Center for Campus Ministry is right in the middle of campus. The building was once a library and then the school store and post office. “It’s the most beautiful building on campus,” the minister said.
Of course she will miss her colleagues, staff and students. But McKee said the gatherings across generations where past graduates connected with those here now — those are what she will remember as the best times. Homecoming, Founders Day, commencement and even board meetings make the list.
When it does come time to retire, McKee said she doesn’t know exactly what that will look like. Her two children are both teachers; her son is in Pigeon Forge and her daughter, in New York.
“My husband and I have a cabin in Wisconsin and family there, so I am sure we will spend time there,” McKee said. “The core of my life is my joy in connecting with others, so I’m sure I’ll keep doing that in whatever sphere is available.”
