Gene Dixon is familiar with the quote from Mark Twain that if you find a job you enjoy doing, you’ll never have to work a day in your life.
It fits this attorney’s path in life for sure. Dixon’s been practicing law in Maryville since 1972, trying out a stint as a school teacher for a couple of years when he was just out of college, at Alnwick and at Rush Strong. The graduate of Everett High School and Maryville College got married and was starting a family; and supporting them on a teacher’s pay didn’t look promising.
So Dixon applied to law school at the University of Tennessee and was accepted. Wife Diane became the sole breadwinner for this family as he attended classes and studied for the bar exam. Diane was a teacher who was first assigned to Bungalow Elementary School in Blount County for the first two years. She would then move to Fairview Elementary.
It was while she was teaching at Bungalow that Gene would get his break, so to speak. Diane had been witness to a shooting while driving to work. One of the attorneys for the case was Carl Koella. While he was in the Dixon home getting Diane’s witness statements, he noticed Dixon, quietly studying with his law books.
Koella asked Gene what his ambitions were, and when he discovered Dixon was preparing to start a law practice, he asked Gene to join his.
“He was the most generous person I have ever known,” Gene said. “I still had a year to go, but Carl told me to come back and he would have a job for me. A year later, I walked into his office and asked if he remembered me. He hired me.”
Diane said they had never even met Koella before she became a witness for one of his cases, and yet the elder attorney saw something in her newbie husband.
“He didn’t know us from Adam,” Diane said.
Koella had ambitions of his own. He was elected to the state Senate and served for 25 years. He died in 1998. Koella made Dixon a partner shortly after his arrival in the practice. Gene said he only had a few months with Koella before he left for the Senate.
Koella and Dixon law firm started out in the Blount National Bank building in downtown Maryville. It would later move to Ellis Avenue near the Blount County Courthouse before landing on College Street. Even though Koella left the firm shortly after Dixon arrived, Dixon kept his name on the door.
There are so many memories that Gene and Diane can relate about the past 48 years. It would have been 49 had Gene continued on through fall. They had 50 giant boxes of files in the office full of case material, but a few days ago, the two began the arduous process of getting rid of some and finding storage for the rest.
Gene has made the decision to retire.
It isn’t one that makes Gene giddy with excitement. In fact, he would probably be staying were it not for Diane’s insistence. He said he could continue on. After all, he is in good health and has not lost his passion for his vocation.
Because he chose to practice general law, Gene had a diverse case load, from divorces, wills, personal injury and criminal cases. The most high-profile case most likely was the murder trial of James Dellinger, who was convicted in 1992 of shooting to death Tommy Griffin, a friend. Dixon worked on that case for months.
Dellinger was offered a plea agreement, which he declined. In the end, Dellinger was found guilty by a jury and is on death row at a prison in Nashville, Gene said.
Gene also likes to tell the story of how Koella convinced a judge during night court to let him fire a rifle out the courtroom window to make a point.
The cases were challenges to enjoy
“It was never a dull day,” Diane said. After 37 years as a teacher, she became her husband’s legal assistant seven years ago. The two have been married for 53 years.
They were able to raise and put three children through school. Emily is a teacher in Franklin, and Brandon is a veterinarian in Hendersonville. Their son, Boone, was a teacher and coach in Maryville. He passed away last May at the age of 38.
COVID-19 and its grip on this country and the loss of their son were factors in deciding to close the practice. Both Gene and Diane said they were hopeful someone might want to take over and keep the doors open, but that hasn’t happened.
Late last week, the office still looked like work was underway there. Diane mentioned a huge stack of law books Gene used over the decades.
“We have a whole library of law books in there,” she said. “No one uses them anymore. New lawyers do their research on the internet. We are trying to figure out what to do with them.”
Practicing since 1972, Gene is definitely one of the senior members of the bar here in Blount County. He mentioned colleagues like Allen Bray, Duncan Crawford and Mike Mears — fellow attorneys he has come to know over the years. Judge James Jarvis was a longtime friend, too. Jarvis grew up in Blount County and became a federal district judge appointed by President Ronald Reagan.
Gene isn’t leaving his practice expecting any huge pats on the back. He said he came to work every day because he dearly loved the challenges of practicing law. He still does.
Looking back on almost 50 years as a lawyer, he holds memories dear and the friendship of his community. He said one day he was just starting out and the next, it was time to go.
The office, Diane said, will be empty by the end of the month. Travel, fishing, home projects and propping up feet are now on the agenda.
“Forty-eight years went by fast,” this lawyer said. “Too fast.”
