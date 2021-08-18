It was back in 2018 when members of the Chilhowee Club looked around and realized what was missing — more women like them who possess a desire to serve and enjoy this community as a unit.
Fran Leonard, who serves as co-president along with Kim Pouncey, said a real push was undertaken to let Blount County women know about this nonprofit organization. They started with conversation.
“We were getting together with friends and reminding them of the incredible history,” Leonard said. “We said ‘we don’t ever want this club to go away on our generation’s watch. We want to keep seeing the younger generations continue to come in.’ Something that has been around for 130 years — it’s very, very special and we can’t ever let that go away.”
This year marks the General Federation of Womens Clubs (GFWC) Chilhowee organization’s 130th year. Leonard, Pouncey and the rest of the 78 members are working to make this a memorable and celebratory year. This club is the second oldest federated club in Tennessee.
GFWC was formed in 1890 and includes more than 3,000 clubs in the United States.
Cynthia Spitler is head of the committee that has been organizing the 130th anniversary activities. She is one of those who came aboard with Chilhowee back in 2018. She said she didn’t realize all of the community partnerships that have been formed by the group. The drive to get more members couldn’t have come at a better time as this anniversary takes place.
There are longtime members like Margie Carico, who is in her 53rd year with Chilhowee Club. She has for that many years helped organize the annual poetry contest Chilhowee sponsors and that invites all students in K-12 to participate. Winners are invited to a special evening where the winning poems are read and they leave with medals around their necks.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for these children,” Carico said. “We put our heart and soul into it.”
Other areas where Chilhowee serves this community include providing art supplies to students, planting trees for Habitat for Humanity, supporting a student to attend a summer trout camp and serving the needs of veterans.
Lee Ann Adams is a retired Army colonel and member of Chilhowee Club. She started the veterans outreach and makes things like pillow cases and Christmas ornaments to give to veterans.
This organization also has partnered with Isaiah 117 House, a home under construction in Maryville that will provide a safe place for children awaiting foster care placement.
New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center and Haven House are two other local agencies that Chilhowee Club supports.
The work done by this club doesn’t go unnoticed in this community. Good Neighbors of Blount County awarded Chilhowee with a Lifetime Achievement Award back in 2019.
Adams and Susan Bihl joined in 2018. Bihl is the president-elect.
“We brought in about 30 (members) that year,” Leonard said. “We were recognized by the state for that.”
With help from members Sharon Anglim and Pouncey, this women’s organization has moved itself into the 21st century, Leonard said. The website is updated and social media is being used to increase the flock.
“The focus became how do we breathe new life into this club to bring in the next generation,” said member Teresa Horn, a former president. “We had a meeting and brought people in. We wanted people to know we don’t just wear a hat and white gloves and have tea.”
Pat Thurston is another member who’s seen the transformation. “At my first meeting it was a tea and members wore gloves,” she recalled. “That was in the 1970s.”
A member for more than 40 years, she said it’s been refreshing to see new faces arrive. Keeping members always has been a priority, she explained.
Some of the older-generation members started out in Junior Chilhowee Club, the place where the younger members got introduced to the service club. Today, all serve through the one organization.
“Our ages are varied,” Leonard pointed out. “We have members from 25 to 105.”
Geraldine Berger is the oldest at 105. She was 4 when women got the right to vote, Leonard said.
June Ackerman is another of those who’ve seen Chilhowee Club evolve through time. She’s been a member for 25 years.
As part of this 130th anniversary celebration, Chilhowee Club has a number of events planned and the public is invited. The first is a tea and fashion show set for Sept. 19, from 2-4 p.m. at the clubhouse. Tickets are $30 and available on the club’s website, chilhoweeclub.org.
In addition, there will be an arts and crafts show and sale Oct. 1-2. Cost to vendors is $30 for both days.
Dianne Cserbak will provide an entertainment event. She has written a play called “The Reunion,” which will be presented on Oct. 28, also at the clubhouse. She wrote it years ago, she said, and it has been well-received.
It was Maryville College that started this club. MC wives were the first members, including Marie Collins, who served as president of Chilhowee in the 1970s.
Her daughter, Melissa Collins, just joined Chilhowee. “This is nothing like my mother’s Chilhowee Club,” she said.
Membership is open to women from outside Blount County. In addition to all of the service projects, this club has a book club that meets in the evenings.
Meetings were held exclusively on Zoom for months as the pandemic raged. In-person gatherings are now back up, held alternately at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to accommodate working women. Leonard issued an invitation for any potential members to come visit and see what Chilhowee Club is all about.
That is how you keep a club alive and thriving, these members said.
Spitler said the opportunities for plugging into this community through Chilhowee are vast and varied.
“I love the club,” she said. “I love what it offers the community. It is one of those few cross-generational avenues to build relationships with people that you would never encounter otherwise. That is so valuable.”
