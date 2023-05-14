Turtles are resilient, resourceful and they can put up a fight if need be — traits that people also need to navigate through life.
And they also get to where they are going, just maybe not at the speed most of us want to take.
Lauren Fugate, clinical director of The Middle Path in Maryville and licensed professional counselor, said turtles are one example of how clients at this outpatient clinic are taught to manage the stresses in their lives. The Middle Path offers an intensive 6.5-week program for adults suffering from grief and loss, anger issues, anxiety, depression, relationship stresses and trauma. The program uses the Dialectical Behavior Therapy model, which teaches people coping skills to regulate emotions and improve relationships.
“There is a lot about turtles we want to replicate,” Fugate explained. “They carry around their houses and their comfort on their backs. They tuck in when they feel threatened or unsafe. Their shell provides protection in case something should hit them. We need to learn from them to let things roll off of us. They move slowly and intentionally. We need to learn to do that sometimes. If they feel threatened, they might snap or bite.”
The adult group therapy meets three days per week — Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; a group is also available for teens. Office Manager Amy Bagwell said the adult sessions include mindfulness activities such as meditation, yoga or art. Equine therapy also is incorporated into this intensive, holistic approach to mental health, she said. The techniques used are all practical, she stressed.
The doors to The Middle Path opened in January 2022. Fugate does all of the intakes for the Maryville locations and the others. She grew up in Maryville, attending Sam Houston Elementary and graduating from Maryville High School and Maryville College.
The location for this therapy center is a 100-year-old house on Gamble Avenue in Maryville. “It’s where therapy meets spa,” said Bagwell. There are weighted blankets, neck warmers and a relaxing aquarium. Bagwell said she encourages clients to use the back door “like they are home.”
Four components make up the DBT model of treatment — mindfulness, emotion regulation, distress tolerance and interpersonal effectiveness. For some, that might include spirituality, but The Middle Path doesn’t push one certain belief, Fugate said.
“We are looking for having a life worth living,” she said. “Being more present and enjoying the moment.”
While mindfulness incorporates activities like meditation, yoga and art, emotion regulation focuses on how to deal with feelings of anxiety, nervousness or anger. There are coping behaviors instead of trying to ignore those feelings or burying them, Fugate said.
“Maybe I ignore it or try to shove it in a box and stick it in a corner and ignore it and act like it’s not there,” Fugate said. “I do try to deal with it, but it’s not effective. Instead it builds and gets more uncomfortable. Emotion regulation gives us those productive things to do so I can own it, deal with it and move on.”
The third component is distress tolerance, which provides people with what to do when things start spiraling out of control. Fugate said that involves recognizing the situation and then understanding what to do to bring that level of intensity down versus living in that crisis state.
Body temperature plays a large role. Fugate said putting an ice pack on the back of your neck can be a technique to regulate the body. Putting your head under cold water is another way to help with get out of distress mode.
Interpersonal effectiveness includes how people engage with their environment, the fourth tier of DBT. Fugate said that includes recognizing support systems and how to use them. Communication, self-esteem and self-confidence all become part of the equation, she said. It’s the external factors in people’s lives.
Clients can join The Middle Path at any time, with movement in and out as people graduate from the program. Fugate said new tools and techniques are taught at each session, which last three hours. There are virtual option for those unable to attend in person.
DBT was originally developed for those with borderline personality disorder, Fugate said, but research showed it to be successful for treating those with anxiety, depression, anger, grief, etc. Most who come seeking treatment are those who want to avoid a hospital stay or who have just experienced one.
“Our goal is to keep them at home,” Fugate said. She added The Middle Path focuses on mental health and not a dual diagnosis, such as mental health and substance abuse or an eating disorder. Some clients are referrals, but that isn’t a requirement to enter the program. The Middle Path accepts most insurances.
The middle path as it relates to Buddhism is a way of life that avoids the extremes and instead follows a path in the middle.
Hope Reneau is the founder of The Middle Path. She has 30 years of experience in mental health services. In addition to the Maryville office, there are ones in Chattanooga, Kingsport and Charleston, South Carolina.
